



Dornsife students and faculty engage in collaborative research that continues to inspire changes in global health policy and practice. This site highlights the latest news and research from the Office of Global Health and the Dornsife Centers, programs, and faculty conducting research on global public health. Global Health News and Research Human rights and equitable access to vaccines COVID-19: International Relief Society – Commission Lancet for Health and Human Rights March 24, 2021 – Joe Amon, PhD, MSPH, Director of the Office of Global Health, and other members of the Lancet Commission for Health and Human Rights call for access to COVID-19 vaccines for low- and middle-income countries. Ringing the alarm over a global public health challenge March 24, 2021 – Mariana Lazo, MD, PhD, ScM, associate research professor at Dornsife’s Urban Health Collaborative, participated in a panel of experts focusing on the public health burden of fatty liver disease in Latin America. The panel and subsequent white paper were organized by the Economist Intelligence Unit and the International Liver Foundation. The power of geospatial data in developing countries February 9, 2021 – Dornsife 2019 Visits Global Health Researcher Victoria Gammino, PhD, MPH, discusses the efforts of her Miter Corp. team to develop a machine learning model to identify health facilities in Africa. Life expectancy and causes of death vary dramatically across cities in Latin America January 25, 2021 – A recent investigation by the Salud Urbana en América Latina Project (SALURBAL) published in Natural medicine shows the changes in life expectancy and causes of death in Latin America and emphasizes the importance of identifying urban and health policies and interventions to promote health in the region and in growing urban areas of the world. Human Rights and Digital Health Technologies December 8, 2020 – Joe Amon, PhD, MSPH, Director of the Office of Global Health and Nina Sun, JD, Deputy Director of Global Health and Human Rights and Assistant Clinical Professor in the Department of Community Health and Prevention co-author of this section for Health and Human Rights diary along with Kenechukwu Esom and Mandeep Dhaliwal. It describes the major harms associated with digital technologies to health, as well as ethical and human rights standards regarding their use. Webinar: Protecting Human Rights During the COVID-19 Pandemic May 18, 2020 – The virtual event, moderated by Nina Sun, JD, assistant clinical professor and deputy director of Global Health in Dornsife, focused on the urgent need to protect populations and communities left behind during the epidemic. Who cares about a pandemic? Ensuring human rights is part of the readiness 23 April 2020 – Joe Amon, PhD, MSPH, Director of the Office of Global Health, has written an article on how doctors and nurses decide who cares and what this means for health and human rights during the COVID-19 pandemic. Protecting girls from sexual violence in schools: Recognizing their rights to education, health and autonomy October 14, 2020 – Nina Sun, JD, Deputy Director of Global Health and Human Rights and Assistant Clinical Professor in the Department of Community Health and Prevention, hosted an interview on Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRHM) issues about protecting girls from sexual violence in schools. Addressing the Needs of Adolescent Mothers and Children in the Fight Against HIV at the World Health Organization in Geneva 18 December 2019 – Ali Groves, PhD, MHS, Assistant Professor of Community Health and Prevention at the Dornsife School of Public Health (DSPH), was selected to attend an advocacy development session at a World Health Organization (WHO) meeting in Geneva, Switzerland. Groves joined her mentor, Sarah Bowler, MPH ’20, a Dornsife Member and student in the Health Management and Policy department. She talked about her current projects, research goals and challenges. Read a question and answer with assistant professor Ali Groves. More News from Dornsife

