Myanmar ambassador says shut down by London embassy in ‘coup’





Ambassador Kyaw Zwar Minn – who last month broke ranks with his country’s military junta – told CNN that he tried to gain entry to the embassy on Wednesday for several hours but was unable to enter.

Some of his staff were still inside the building and were not being allowed to leave, he also said.

Calls made to the embassy went unanswered and emails were sent back.

The Myanmar army took power in the country on February 1, overthrowing the elected government of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi. Non-violent protests against the coup have since exploded across the country, and some Myanmar diplomats posted abroad have also made statements of resistance.

Kyaw Zwar Minn, the UK Ambassador, issued a statement last month demanding the release of Suu Kyi from custody and vowed to keep the embassy open, following a call with UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. At the time, Raab said in a tweet that he spoke to the ambassador and “praised his courage and patriotism in standing up for what is right.” The army responded by remembering him. “Since he did not comply with the responsibilities given, an order [is issued] to call and transfer him back to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, “MRTV reported. A live Facebook broadcast on Wednesday showed some people showing their support for the UK Ambassador to Myanmar and expressing confusion with the events of the day. About 50 people also gathered outside the embassy building in Mayfair, an exclusive part of central London. Officers from the London Metropolitan Police were also on the ground, warning people to disperse as they were in breach of coronavirus restrictions. Most of those gathered since dispersing as the evening went on, but CNN has seen at least four police vans filled with officers parked near the Myanmar embassy. London Metropolitan Police told CNN in a statement: “We are aware of a protest outside the Myanmar embassy in Mayfair, London. Public order officers are present. There have been no arrests.” In a statement to CNN, the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office said it was “seeking further information following an incident at the Myanmar embassy in London”. Myanmar’s military leaders tried in vain to remove another diplomat in March after UN Ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun called on members of the international community to use “every means necessary” to help restore the country’s civilian leadership. He refused to back down, however, a decision that has been backed by the UN. Myanmar military spokesman Major General Zaw Min Tun has said the junta plans to hold new elections after a one-year state of emergency.

Helen Regan contributed to this report.

