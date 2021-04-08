1 alleged case of COVID-19 reported in Ekati Diamond Mine

CBC

Teachers warn that some students have checked out of school and it will be difficult to bring them back

Toronto area high school teacher Kirby Mitchell has focused his attention on students who have been labeled as having behavioral problems, who are often racist, marginalized, and bullied on the verge of dropping out of school altogether. He works to identify, support and re-engage them in the school system and amid COVID-19, he has become increasingly concerned about them. “The students I used to see wandering around the halls, they are no longer there,” Mitchell said. “The students I used to see acting in the classroom, they are no longer there.” Enrollment figures have fluctuated this school year, with students expected to miss out on in-person as well as virtual lessons. It is not clear exactly how many are not accounted for, but according to public school boards and divisions across the country, there may be a host of reasons why they are not presented: from pupil kindergarten students starting with families who moved to regions or in private schools for children who are being educated at home. However, there is growing concern about schools’ ability to find missing students on attendance lists and the need to get them back to class quickly. With so much focus on school safety measures, students who have fallen online have not been an advantage, Mitchell says, and this may lead some to think they are not wanted by the school community and make them more easy pulling. Teachers say the pandemic has put great stress on students’ ability to learn and a number of them have simply been completely controlled. (Evan Mitsui / CBC) He says he can relate to this instinct based on his school experience as a student. “I came to school mainly for sports and to see my friends,” he said. “Indirectly, I became part of a school and a learning environment, but if I did not have those reasons to come and that space to be … Nobody is controlling me. I had no “Reasons to go there. It’s easy to leave.” LOOK | Mitchell explains why it is easier to lose track of students in the pandemic: Hard to find high school teacher Jay Williams began to see that the attendance list at his school in Toronto was shrinking since early September. He assigned 29 students on paper, but only 22 attended the class. In October, he lost four other student children who he knew had benefited from personal learning when they switched to virtual school and lost touch with him as well as their school community. It can be difficult to track where students are going, he said. “Are parents just pulling their kids and doing a homework? Are pods being set up? … Have they changed boards?” High school teacher Jay Williams has seen fewer students attend classes as the pandemic continues and says it can be hard to keep track of where they have gone. (Sue Reid / CBC) As the school year goes on, he is hearing from students who feel increasingly “mentally, physically, emotionally controlled” and recognizes how difficult it has been for them to stay focused on learning amid the rolling door coming to school and being sent home for quarantine due to COVID-19. Like many educators, he has called and emailed parents and families, and is open to talking to students through social media, hoping to maintain connections and “making sure every path is exhausted beforehand.” [they] just stop coming. “Parents and guardians are in survival mode,” Williams said, “dealing with this the best they can do now, so priority may not be the answer.” [to school officials]. “WATCH | Schools need a plan to reintegrate students,” Williams says. “These could be rich or poor children.” Canada has been slow to realize that a significant number of students are currently out. school and that calculated absences are a serious matter, “said Irvin Studin, president of the 21st Century Questions Institute, a Toronto-based think tank.” When we closed schools here, we assumed everyone entered elegantly in internet because we ourselves were online. And we forgot that at least six percent of the population in Canada does not have access to the internet, “said Studin.” Students who have dropped out of school may have done so for a variety of reasons, he explained. suffered between COVID-19, not allowing their children to access the tools needed for online schooling.There may be students, as mentioned by Mitchell, who have seen their early connections with school friends, groups and Out-of-school teams, mentors fade amid pandemic Some families, Studin said, decided to give their children an empty year (or two) out of school, expecting that they would simply make up for it at a later date. , president of the 21st Century Question Institute, considers the issue of missing Canadian students as an educational crisis unfolding in parallel with the COVID-19 economic and public health catastrophe. (Craig Chivers / C BC) “These can be rich or poor children,” he said. The Studin institute, working with colleagues in dozens of countries around the world, is pushing to raise the profile of the issue, which he says is unfolding in parallel with COVID-19’s “economic catastrophe and public health catastrophe”. “We have until September to identify all these children on a personal level and send them back to school,” Studin said. “We are pushing for current strategies with enforcement apparatus to find and reintegrate these children.” UN raises alarm over school closure effect UNESCO has also raised the alarm about the crisis of children and young people across the globe not attending school and the need to address the impact of pandemic school closure, learning loss and adaptation looking for education systems moving forward. Last August, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called the closure of pandemic-linked schools a “generational catastrophe” that could lose untold human potential, undermine decades of progress and exacerbate inequalities. “This is a serious problem,” said Silvia Montoya, director of the Montreal-based Institute for Statistics (UIS). “The UN Secretary-General has a full point.” Vulnerable and disadvantaged communities that had already experienced barriers to education before the pandemic have faced more challenges since then, Montoya said. She said globally, about 100 million children are falling below a minimum literacy level as a result of the pandemic. “This is equivalent to all students [in 2018 ] that started the first grade on the planet, “she said. The good news, she said, is that you can repair the damage done by finding ways to bring the kids back to school and establishing” mechanisms to try to support this process. “The longer we wait, the worse the situation gets.” We can’t wait until next school year to engage with students who have been left behind and bring back missing students, “said Karen Ebanks. which has taught in-person and online school students under a hybrid, four-story system in the York Region in the Greater Toronto Area. “The longer we wait, the worse the situation gets,” she said. is simply a matter of ambiguity, says the high school teacher: “This school year has been an unpredictable sleigh, with opening and closing of personal classes proving disruption to student learning,” says Ebanks, who teaches math. has heard from colleagues about students disappearing for days or not showing any classroom engagement for weeks and teachers and administrators unable to contact families through phone calls or other forms of communication. “When students always become the more detached … the harder it will be to get them back, “she said. York area teacher Karen Ebanks is concerned if students feel hopeless and become more likely to drop out of school during the pandemic, which will affect their future chances of success in the world of work. she said. (Photo by Elagu Design / Submitted by Karen Ebanks) Ebanks says she is concerned that the pandemic will cause some students to become frustrated and hopeless and more inclined to give up school and academic achievement. “It will also affect their down – to – earth paths in terms of the future courses they can take and future career options and … their ability to be resilient,” she said. “If I’m not ready to engage with them, there ‘s no way I’re going to lean in and try … pull them out. They’re just not there. And I’m thinking that’ s a really big fear, great: to achieve and to have nothing reversible “.