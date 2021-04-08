International
1 alleged case of COVID-19 reported in Ekati Diamond Mine
CBC
Teachers warn that some students have checked out of school and it will be difficult to bring them back
Toronto area high school teacher Kirby Mitchell has focused his attention on students who have been labeled as having behavioral problems, who are often racist, marginalized, and bullied on the verge of dropping out of school altogether. He works to identify, support and re-engage them in the school system and amid COVID-19, he has become increasingly concerned about them. “The students I used to see wandering around the halls, they are no longer there,” Mitchell said. “The students I used to see acting in the classroom, they are no longer there.” Enrollment figures have fluctuated this school year, with students expected to miss out on in-person as well as virtual lessons. It is not clear exactly how many are not accounted for, but according to public school boards and divisions across the country, there may be a host of reasons why they are not presented: from pupil kindergarten students starting with families who moved to regions or in private schools for children who are being educated at home. However, there is growing concern about schools’ ability to find missing students on attendance lists and the need to get them back to class quickly. With so much focus on school safety measures, students who have fallen online have not been an advantage, Mitchell says, and this may lead some to think they are not wanted by the school community and make them more easy pulling. Teachers say the pandemic has put great stress on students’ ability to learn and a number of them have simply been completely controlled. (Evan Mitsui / CBC) He says he can relate to this instinct based on his school experience as a student. “I came to school mainly for sports and to see my friends,” he said. “Indirectly, I became part of a school and a learning environment, but if I did not have those reasons to come and that space to be … Nobody is controlling me. I had no “Reasons to go there. It’s easy to leave.” LOOK | Mitchell explains why it is easier to lose track of students in the pandemic: Hard to find high school teacher Jay Williams began to see that the attendance list at his school in Toronto was shrinking since early September. He assigned 29 students on paper, but only 22 attended the class. In October, he lost four other student children who he knew had benefited from personal learning when they switched to virtual school and lost touch with him as well as their school community. It can be difficult to track where students are going, he said. “Are parents just pulling their kids and doing a homework? Are pods being set up? … Have they changed boards?” High school teacher Jay Williams has seen fewer students attend classes as the pandemic continues and says it can be hard to keep track of where they have gone. (Sue Reid / CBC) As the school year goes on, he is hearing from students who feel increasingly “mentally, physically, emotionally controlled” and recognizes how difficult it has been for them to stay focused on learning amid the rolling door coming to school and being sent home for quarantine due to COVID-19. Like many educators, he has called and emailed parents and families, and is open to talking to students through social media, hoping to maintain connections and “making sure every path is exhausted beforehand.” [they] just stop coming. “Parents and guardians are in survival mode,” Williams said, “dealing with this the best they can do now, so priority may not be the answer.” [to school officials]. “WATCH | Schools need a plan to reintegrate students,” Williams says. “These could be rich or poor children.” Canada has been slow to realize that a significant number of students are currently out. school and that calculated absences are a serious matter, “said Irvin Studin, president of the 21st Century Questions Institute, a Toronto-based think tank.” When we closed schools here, we assumed everyone entered elegantly in internet because we ourselves were online. And we forgot that at least six percent of the population in Canada does not have access to the internet, “said Studin.” Students who have dropped out of school may have done so for a variety of reasons, he explained. suffered between COVID-19, not allowing their children to access the tools needed for online schooling.There may be students, as mentioned by Mitchell, who have seen their early connections with school friends, groups and Out-of-school teams, mentors fade amid pandemic Some families, Studin said, decided to give their children an empty year (or two) out of school, expecting that they would simply make up for it at a later date. , president of the 21st Century Question Institute, considers the issue of missing Canadian students as an educational crisis unfolding in parallel with the COVID-19 economic and public health catastrophe. (Craig Chivers / C BC) “These can be rich or poor children,” he said. The Studin institute, working with colleagues in dozens of countries around the world, is pushing to raise the profile of the issue, which he says is unfolding in parallel with COVID-19’s “economic catastrophe and public health catastrophe”. “We have until September to identify all these children on a personal level and send them back to school,” Studin said. “We are pushing for current strategies with enforcement apparatus to find and reintegrate these children.” UN raises alarm over school closure effect UNESCO has also raised the alarm about the crisis of children and young people across the globe not attending school and the need to address the impact of pandemic school closure, learning loss and adaptation looking for education systems moving forward. Last August, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called the closure of pandemic-linked schools a “generational catastrophe” that could lose untold human potential, undermine decades of progress and exacerbate inequalities. “This is a serious problem,” said Silvia Montoya, director of the Montreal-based Institute for Statistics (UIS). “The UN Secretary-General has a full point.” Vulnerable and disadvantaged communities that had already experienced barriers to education before the pandemic have faced more challenges since then, Montoya said. She said globally, about 100 million children are falling below a minimum literacy level as a result of the pandemic. “This is equivalent to all students [in 2018 ] that started the first grade on the planet, “she said. The good news, she said, is that you can repair the damage done by finding ways to bring the kids back to school and establishing” mechanisms to try to support this process. “The longer we wait, the worse the situation gets.” We can’t wait until next school year to engage with students who have been left behind and bring back missing students, “said Karen Ebanks. which has taught in-person and online school students under a hybrid, four-story system in the York Region in the Greater Toronto Area. “The longer we wait, the worse the situation gets,” she said. is simply a matter of ambiguity, says the high school teacher: “This school year has been an unpredictable sleigh, with opening and closing of personal classes proving disruption to student learning,” says Ebanks, who teaches math. has heard from colleagues about students disappearing for days or not showing any classroom engagement for weeks and teachers and administrators unable to contact families through phone calls or other forms of communication. “When students always become the more detached … the harder it will be to get them back, “she said. York area teacher Karen Ebanks is concerned if students feel hopeless and become more likely to drop out of school during the pandemic, which will affect their future chances of success in the world of work. she said. (Photo by Elagu Design / Submitted by Karen Ebanks) Ebanks says she is concerned that the pandemic will cause some students to become frustrated and hopeless and more inclined to give up school and academic achievement. “It will also affect their down – to – earth paths in terms of the future courses they can take and future career options and … their ability to be resilient,” she said. “If I’m not ready to engage with them, there ‘s no way I’re going to lean in and try … pull them out. They’re just not there. And I’m thinking that’ s a really big fear, great: to achieve and to have nothing reversible “.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]