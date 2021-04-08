NFL World reacts to Deshaun Watson, Nike News





Nike took a decision on its approval of Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson on Wednesday morning. Watson, one of the NFL’s leading quarterbacks, has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than a dozen women. There have been 22 lawsuits filed against the Houston Texans quarterback, alleging sexual assault and misconduct. Two of the women who filed lawsuits against Watson went public on Wednesday. “I went into massage therapy to heal people,” said massage therapist Ashley Solis. “To heal their minds and bodies. To bring peace to their souls. Deshaun Watson robbed me of it. He took it away from me, he tarnished a profession in which I am extremely proud. . Suffer from panic attacks, anxiety and depression. I am in counseling as a result of Deshaun Watson’s actions. I hope he knows how much pain he has caused me emotionally and physically. And I hope he knows how much pain he has caused to these other survivors. ” Watson, meanwhile, continues to deny the allegations. His lawyer issued a response at Tuesday’s press conference, claiming that money was a motivating factor for the lawsuits. Nike has since decided to suspend its Watson approval. “We are deeply concerned about the allegations and have suspended Deshaun Watson. “We will continue to monitor the situation closely,” Nike said in a statement. Nike has suspended its Deshaun Watson approval, the company told @JabariJYoung. “We are very concerned about the disturbing allegations and have suspended Deshaun Watson. We will continue to monitor the situation closely.” pic.twitter.com/i6dNMb4G8r – Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 7, 2021 This is the first serious step taken by one of Watson supporters. He remains a member of the Houston Texans, though the team is deeply concerned. “This is a very significant development – with the situation in which Deshaun Watson is now involved leading to tangible losses for the center-back,” wrote NFL insider Albert Breer. This is a very important development – with the situation in which Deshaun Watson is now involved leading to tangible losses for the center-back. https://t.co/7GjbFnAFOB – Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 7, 2021 Watson played college at Clemson, a Nike school, and is sponsored by the brand in the NFL. He is one of the most famous players of the championship. Nike has informed Deshaun Watson that it is suspending its approval of him, leaving their deal with him pending at this time, as he struggles with civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct. @ Nike – Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 7, 2021 “Nike would rely on a moral clause within its approval contract with Watson. “Often, these clauses do not require arrest or sentencing to be enforced,” wrote sports insider Darren Heitner. Nike would rely on a moral clause within its approval contract with Watson. Often, these clauses do not require arrest or punishment to be enforced. I discussed morality clauses yesterday: Paul Pierce early conclusion from ESPN: https://t.co/ENxrmgPKlB – Darren Heitner (@ DarrenHeitner) April 7, 2021 Watson, 25, was No. 12 overall in the 2017 NFL selection by Clemson. He has been a three-time Pro Bowler for the Texans, though he is said to have sought a trade this off-season. However, it does not sound like there will be football-related moves coming soon.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos