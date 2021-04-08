Antarctic Supply Vessels Divert to Nearest Port After Engine Room Fire

MPV Everest in Antarctica on one of its supply missions (AAD photo) from

Maritime Executive

04-07-2021 07:04:30

A ship registered by the Australian Antarctic Division to direct crew missions and supply bases in Antarctica is diverting to the nearest port after a fire deactivated one of the ship’s engine rooms as it sailed deep into the Southern Ocean. The Antarctic crew and crew on board are reportedly all safe and the ship is making progress at reduced speeds to “avoid challenging South Ocean weather”.

The Director General of Operations and Security of the Australian Antarctic Division, Charlton Clark, said the captain of MPV Everest, a 476-meter-long offshore multi-purpose construction ship, has decided to head to the nearest port. “MPV Everest is about 1,400 nautical miles south of Fremantle, which is about 5 to 7 days of transit in fine weather, ”Clark said. “The Australian Antarctic Division is really focused on getting our expedition home safe and well, as soon as possible.”

The 29,920 tonne gross ship, which has an ice-hardened hull, was sailing back to Australia at the end of a two-month voyage to Antarctica during which it supplied bases and transferred personnel from Australian research stations Davis and Mawson. “There are 72 Antarctic expeditions on board, some of which have been in Antarctica for a year and a half,” said Australian Antarctic Division organizational psychologist Maree Riley. The ship also has a crew of 37 people.

Fire aboard the MPV Everest (courtesy of the Maritime Union of Australia)

The fire was reported shortly after 2:00 p.m. on April 5 four days after the ship began its return voyage to Hobart, Australia on the island of Tasmania. The fire engulfed the engine room of the harbor and flames could be seen firing into the deck of the ship. The fire was contained and extinguished by fire suppression systems. It was reported to have been extinguished from around 5:40 pm after causing extensive damage to one of the ship’s two engine rooms and destroying two inflated rubber boats stored on deck.

At the time of the fire, the ship was approximately 1,700 nautical miles south of Perth, Australia on a five-day voyage expected to last 14 days depending on weather conditions. Since the fire, the ship has been operating in its engine room at a reduced speed of 8 to 9 knots. Its maximum speed is 15 knots or 12 knots when operating at economy speed.

Owned by a Dutch company, Marine Construction Services, the ship was chosen in part because it has an ice-hardened hull with the ability to break sea ice up to a meter thick. The ship had set sail from Hobart on February 3, but encountered thick sea ice off the coast of Mawson in Antarctica forcing the crew to change crew and be fully supplied by helicopter. They were flying nearly 75 miles transporting nearly three tons of material on each flight. In total, 22 tonnes of essential and priority cargo were transferred to the station to supply the teams for next year.

“The team that built the helicopter cargoes were magicians, filling every nook and cranny while ensuring that the full weight limit was reached,” said travel leader Andy Cianchi.

MPV Everest is operating as a replacement for an older vessel RSV Aurora Australis who had recently completed a 30-year contract to operate supply missions. Australia is building a new icebreaker, RSV Nuyina, but the ship is delayed in construction.

“This was an extremely serious incident,” the Maritime Union of Australia said in a statement. The union, which had called for the Australian ship to continue operating until replacement is ready, is accusing the AAD of minimizing the size of the fire. “Thankfully, there are no reports of injuries between the 109 crew and the expedition aboard, but a fire of this magnitude on a ship just a few days on a voyage from distant search stations in Antarctica is extremely alarming,” MUA said.

MPV Everest undertook its first supply mission by transporting 680 tonnes of supplies to Australia’s Casey Station. That journey had begun on January 10 by Hobart. On the return journey after completion of the supply operation, MPV Everest also experienced a small fire in the ship’s battery room. The fire was contained in the room placed on a deck over the bridge and extinguished with a hand extinguisher.

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) Response Center is said to be monitoring the transit of MPV Everest and in regular communication with the ship. They report that safety regulators and the ship owner plan to conduct a full investigation into the cause of the fire in the engine room. The Australian Bureau of Transportation Safety also reports that it has opened an investigation.