



S&P Global Market Intelligence Enhancement Platforms; Set to add real-time news coverage by Dow Jones

NEW YORK, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ – S&P Global Market Intelligence, the division of S&P Global that provides powerful data, insights and analytics to help navigate financial markets, today announced it is partnering with Dow Jones to provide reliable real-time news content . The partnership will give S&P Global Market Intelligence customers access to premium news from Dow Jones Newswires, and content selection from The Wall Street Journal, Barron, and Market Hour. S&P Global Market Intelligence will also distribute Dow Jones’s Chinese and Japanese news network content. “We are excited to partner with Dow Jones, one of the leading global news providers, to provide seamless, market-driven content that our customers can take advantage of to navigate business change and complexity.” said Sarah Cottle, Global Insight Chief at S&P Global Intelligence Market. “Dow Jones’s world-class editorial coverage will complement S&P Global Market Intelligence’s expertise in creating sector-focused data-driven knowledge and analytics, enabling us to deliver differentiated content to the market.” “Financial professionals around the world rely on Dow Jones content to look at trade and investment opportunities and better serve their clients,” he said. William Ashworth, general manager, global partnerships for Dow Jones business information sharing services. By integrating our one-minute market news directly into S&P Global Market Intelligence platforms, S&P Global is adding more value to customers, making for a better user experience and helping them make even more decisions wise. “ Content from Dow Jones will be made available to S&P Global Market Intelligence customers as part of their subscription plan later this year. This partnership is part of S&P Global Market Intelligence’s ongoing commitment to delivering a superior customer experience, helping them stay on top of the rapidly evolving market dynamics. For additional information on our desktop solutions, please visit S&P Global Market Intelligence. About S&P Global Market Intelligence At S&P Global Market Intelligence, we understand the importance of accurate, in-depth and insightful information. We integrate financial and industry data, research and news into tools that help track performance, generate alpha, identify investment ideas, conduct assessments and assess credit risk. Investment professionals, government agencies, corporations, and universities around the world use this essential intelligence to make persuasive business and financial decisions. S&P Global Market Intelligence is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), the world’s leading provider of credit ratings, standards and analysis in global capital and commodity markets, providing ESG solutions, in-depth data and critical factor insights. of business. S&P Global has provided essential intelligence that unlocks opportunities, boosts growth and accelerates progress for more than 160 years. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/marketintelligence. About Dow Jones Dow Jones is a global provider of business news and information, delivering content to consumers and organizations worldwide across multiple formats, including print, digital, mobile and live events. The Dow Jones has been producing unrivaled quality content for over 130 years and today has one of the largest news collection operations in the world worldwide. It produces major publications and products including the flagship Wall Street Journal, America’s largest paid-out newspaper; Factiva, Barron’s, MarketWatch, Mansion Global, News News, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance and Dow Jones Newswires. The Dow Jones is a division of News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV). Media contact Vivian Liu, S&P Global Market Intelligence

