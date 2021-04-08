The last 2 MLAs of TDP join TRS, the pink party in 101 | Hyderabad News





Hyderabad: The two remaining Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLAs in Telangana, Mecha Nageshwara Rao and Sandra Venkata Veeraiah joined Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Wednesday. The duo handed a letter to Pocharam speaker Srinivas Reddy joining the TDP on TRS. Before presenting the letter to the executives, both Nageshwara Rao and Venkata Veeraiah met with TRS and CM K supreme Chandrasekhar Rao in Pragati Bhavan.

In the 2018 assembly elections, Nageshwara Rao (Ashwaraopet electorate) and Venkata Veeraiah (Sathupally) had won on TDP tickets. Both places are in Kamam. Venkata Veeraiah joined TRS in March 2019 although he technically continued as TDP MLA according to assembly records. Nageshwara Rao had also not participated in TDP activities for the past two years.

With this merger, TRS now has 101 MLA in a house of 119.

The TRS had won 88 seats in the 2018 assembly elections. Later, 12 of the 18 Congressional MLAs joined the TRS, bringing the number to 100. However, Nagarjuna Sagar MLA Nomula Narasimhaiah died in December, taking the TRS seat at 99 With the two new mergers, the TRS numbers were crossed for the first time 100

In a rapid development after the Nagarjuna Sagar by-elections on April 17, where the TDP nominated Muvva Arun Kumar as its candidate, the TDP MLAs formally merged with the TRS, weakening an already weakened TDP.

On Wednesday evening, Assembly Speaker Srinivas Reddy issued a bulletin accepting the request of the two TDP MLAs to merge them with TRS. The TRS leader has communicated to the mayor that the TRS party has agreed on the request to join the two members of the TRS legislative party in the assembly and has asked to take the necessary actions, the bulletin said.

This is not the first time the TDP MLAs have changed allegiance and joined the pink party. In the 2014-2018 assembly, 12 of the 15 TDP MLAs joined TRS similarly. Interestingly, Sandra Veeraiah was a TDP MLA even then but had chosen not to jump on the ship. The other two MLAs, A Revanth Reddy and R Krishnaiah, are not current members of the House.

One of the 12 MLAs of Congress who left TRS, Sabita Indra Reddy, is a minister in the KCR cabinet. With the defects, Congress lost the status of the main opposition party in the assembly and later moved the Telangana high court against the speaker unification order. FacebookTweetLinkedinEmail

