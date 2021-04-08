‘Still You Breathe’ released as homage song for organ donors on Green Shirt Day





A powerful musical tribute was released by Mussell Records on Wednesday, April 7, in honor of Green Shirts Day. Kenga, You Still Breathe, was written by Sheila Moore and Ray Mussell after hearing of Morris Irvine’s journey as a transplant recipient and his subsequent humanitarian efforts. For more on songwriting, click here, or to go to the Boulet family response, click here. The story goes down the ad Faye and Morris Irvine photographed in Green Shirt Day T-shirts during an interview for Zoom on April 1, 2021.

Eloise Therien / Global News

Morris Irvine, co-founder of the 2nd Way of Chance Association, received a pair of lungs in March 2011. He clearly remembers receiving the call for his transplant – the day his life changed. “She asked me who I was. “I told her who I was,” he told a University of Alberta nurse who called him that morning. “She said, ‘I have two lungs.’ I just stopped dead. I just could not believe what she was saying. ” Read more: Third Annual Green Shirt Day Encourages Canadians to Talk About Organ Donation For the past 10 years, Morris and his wife Faye have been helping raise funds for those recovering from transplants. The story goes down the ad In 2019, he received the Logan Boulet Humanitarian Award of the Year for his contributions. Writing and recording ‘Still You Breathe’ After hearing about Morris’s trip, Sheila Moore decided to start writing. She wanted to surprise him on the 10th anniversary of his rescue operation. She enlisted the help of Ray Mussell, a friend and founder of Mussell Records, to model the story into a song. “I sent what I had originally written and we started working together,” Moore said. “Through four or five different email paths, we managed to prepare this song,” Mussell added. With the goal of getting a male voice for the song, Canadian country music artist Aaron Pritchett came on board as the lead vocalist. The story goes down the ad









7:20 Green Shirts Day 2021 and the importance of organ donation





Green Shirts Day 2021 and the importance of organ donation

“When (Ray) passed the idea in front of me, I was immediately interested,” Pritchett said. “It was kind of hard to sing, to be honest, in the studio, because there was that emotion that you had to find behind those lyrics.” These lyrics include: “Your heritage lives in me. Your gift was not in vain, “and:” You made a choice that made a difference in my life. “ “With Ray’s talents, songwriting mind, generosity – and Aaron being part of it – it became what it is today,” Moore added. The Irvine family first heard the song about three weeks ago. They say it was blown away by how well the texts reflected their story and hope this shows their gratitude for years to come. The story goes down the ad “I hope the donor or donor families know how we feel when we receive our lungs, or a transplant. I think we all think about them and we are very grateful, “said Irvine. A link to donor families: Toby and Bernadine Newsletter Toby and Bernadine Boulet photographed on April 6, 2021.

Eloise Therien / Global News

The music video features T-shirts of the day with green shirts provided by Toby and Bernadine Boulet. When the song was revealed to the Irvine family, it also appeared in the Bulletins. The story goes down the ad “They are the other side of it: they are not recipients, they are donor families,” Moore said. “Before we went on releasing any of these, we wanted to make sure the people (who) had that experience felt good about it.” On April 6, 2018, a bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos hockey team collided with a semi-truck trailer in Saskatchewan. Read more: Lethbridge City Council supports Green Shirts Day with official announcements Logan Boulet, 21, was fatally injured in the crash. He unknowingly created the Logan Boulet Effect and Green Shirt Day after saving six lives through organ donation.









4:07 Remembering the Humboldt Broncos





Remembering the Humboldt Broncos

Now, his parents are helping him continue his legacy and create everything they can from the tragedy. The story goes down the ad though You Still Breathe refers to lung transplantation, Bulletins believe it is a message that many will understand. “It will resonate with all the angel donor families,” Toby said. “We have people coming to us all the time and thanking us and telling us how special we are and how special Logan is and that song echoes all of that.” “Even though he is not talking to Logan, he is talking to Logan. “And it’s beautiful.” “It’s really a beautiful song,” Bernadine said. “It’s the fact that it’s a story being told from the recipient to the donor family … simply by letting them know what change they have made in this person’s life.” On May 8, the song will be performed live during a concert in Elk Point, Alta. in support of 2nd Chance Road. Related News © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos