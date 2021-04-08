Canada’s largest province declares emergency, puts in new curbs





Ontario declared a state of emergency, forcing most retail stores to operate under new restrictions, and said it would change its vaccine strategy in its fight against a new and more dangerous Covid-19 wave. Canada’s largest province, home to more than 14.7 million people, issued a home stay order starting April 8 at 12:01 Toronto time. Most store categories will be required to close their doors, serving customers only through outsourcing or receiving. The order is valid for four weeks. Even large retailers such as Walmart Inc. AND Costco Wholesale Corp., who were less affected by previous restrictions by the government of Prime Minister Doug Ford, will now limit themselves to selling only essential goods such as food, cleaning products and pharmacy items. The province reported 3,215 new cases of the virus on Wednesday and is marching close to the peak level reached in January during the second wave of the pandemic. New variants have grown rapidly and vaccines have arrived slowly: about 15% of the population has been given at least one dose compared to 33% in the US, according to Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker. The result is an increasing number of severe cases. The number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care units rose 25% between March 28 and April 5, the provincial government said. Spike of the virus

A third wave of Covid-19 cases is hitting Ontario Source: Government of Ontario

The biggest problems are Toronto and Peel, a suburban region to its west; both areas accounted for 52% of new cases. Both regions have closed schools in recent days, sending students online. Ford said his government will try to vaccinate teachers in those two regions sooner, expand the right to vaccines in “high-risk areas” and organize mobile teams to deliver shots to apartment buildings and employers. large. “I can not stress this enough. “Things are extremely serious right now and they are moving fast,” Ford told a news conference. “People please, if it is not for essential reasons, please stay home.” ASKUSHTOD in Ontario who lives in a high-load neighborhood who is 18 years and older will be suitable for # COVID-19 vaccinations This will help essential workers, families, communities, etc. A very smart move. – Isaac Bogoch (@BogochIsaac) April 7, 2021 Under the new rules, retail categories, including car sales and telecom stores, face new restrictions on what, how and when they can sell. Some will be allowed to provide customer service in person, but only on term. Shopping malls will be mostly closed, except for meetings and pick-up. The main variant spreading in Ontario – first discovered in Britain and known as B.1.1.7 – is 50% more deadly than previous species, health officials have said. – With the help of Erik Hertzberg (Updates with new information on the duration of the order, cases in the hospital) Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE







