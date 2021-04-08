The number of international passengers is increasing tidings





NEW YORK, April 7, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Some exciting news for the US travel industry and the US economy as the leading online travel agency CheapOairsheds light on the interest in international air tickets for domestic ones purchased by the end of March 2021. Airline ticket sales illustrate the growing trust worldwide to visit US Overall, the indicators for incoming international visitors are very positive. CheapOair data show a global increase of 64% when comparing Mars activity with that of January 2021. “The figures are really good news. We all know that covid caused a rapid decline in the number of international passengers booking flights to United States last year. “We believe there is a correlation between the great work being done in this country to administer vaccines and the growing interest in traveling to the US.” Glenn Cusano, Co-CEO and CFO of Fareportal, the parent company of CheapOairAND A trip. % Increases Country of Origin Flight Tickets to the USA January to March Israeli 154.00% Bahamas 119.00% India 87.00% Mexico 74.00% Germany 69.00% Ital 44.00% Costa Rica 43.00% France 42.00% Colombia 31.00% Great Britain 27.00% Cusano continues, “Tourism means more than airline tickets. Restaurants, hotels, tours and attractions and retail generally benefit from the presence of our international visitors. CDC Vaccination Informationshows that 32.6% of Americans have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. As those percentages grow, we expect to see further increases in international visitors to US“ The growing willingness to travel comes as welcome news for the hit and hard hit travel and tourism industry. About CheapOair CheapOairis an online travel agency that specializes in providing cheap flights and excellent last minute flight deals for travelers worldwide. Consumers can book online, in mobile applicationsiOSANDAndroid, by phone or live chat. Part ofFareportal’sThe family of travel brands, CheapOairbridges the gap between an online travel agency and a traditional agency with travel agents available worldwide to help find great deals on flights to global destinations on over 600 airlines, one million hotels and 100 of car rental companies. Follow CheapOaironFacebook,Tweet, andInstagramfor travel inspiration and helpful travel tips. AboutFareportal Fareportalis a travel technology company that enables a service of the next generation of travel service. Utilizing its innovative technology and company-owned and operated global contact centers, Fareportalhas built strong industry partnerships by offering customers access to over 600 airlines, one million hotels and hundreds of car rental companies around the globe. portfolio of consumer travel brands includedCheapOairANDA tripFareportale enables customers to book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android, by phone or live chat. Fareportalp provides its airline partners with access to a wide customer base that books high-end domestic domestic flights, hotel and other travel and extras. . View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-air-traveler-count-increance-301264586.html BURIMI CheapOair







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos