



Where is King Kong when you need him? Video captured from a supermarket in Thailand shows a soft-looking monitor lizard causing chaos inside the store, at a time that has been viewed millions of times online. The video shows a roughly 1.8-meter-long water monitor collecting a long shelf of products in the corner of the store, while apparently not stripping customers in panic or dropping goods around it. Read more: The popular female biker is unmasked as a 50-year-old in Japan The giant lizard reaches the top and then seems to stop and enjoy the warmth that comes from the neon lights above. A monitor lizard. looking for food restaurants and food stalls on the streets being closed could reduce the amount of debris that reptiles could feed by forcing them in urban areas to seek food pic.twitter.com/ELj7xWAqeW – Girl of science (@ gunsnrosesgirl3) April 7, 2021 The story goes down the ad The video was almost a minute long registered from a client in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand, according to Viral press, who licensed the clip. Witnesses told him Daily Mail that the incident happened on Tuesday. No one was injured and the lizard received no food, they said. The witness who filmed the video later paused to take a selfie with the creature in the background. Jejene Narumpa poses in front of a giant lizard in a supermarket in Thailand, in this image posted online on April 6, 2021.

The exact species of the monitor are unknown, but Asian water monitors are known to have spread to Thailand. Some say animals are a sign of good luck, according to the Bangkok Post, but the Thai word for them, hia, it also doubles as a curse word. The story goes down the ad Monitors are among the largest lizards in the world and can weigh more than 100 pounds. They prey on small animals and carrion and generally avoid humans, although they have been known to deliver a nasty bite, filled with bacteria when threatened. Read more: Sri Lankan beauty queen injured after Lady World steals her new crown Social media users were eager to dip their teeth into the treacherous lizard clip. Many compared the monitor rage to the lizard tricks in itGodzilla vs Kong, the latest release of the Wrangler Monster by Warner Bros. “The new Godzilla movie sucks,” one USERS wrote “Do you think there was a monkey war?” “I think I got a bootleg copy of Godzilla vs Kong,” another ciceron. Others were quick to break jokes about the scaly suspect and his stack scaling tricks. “He is monitoring inventory,” one USERS tallur. A shop assistant reported the animal to police and keepers later showed up to calm it down and turn it into wild, according to Viral Press. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.







