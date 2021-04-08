International
Navalny should be released, says Amnesty International chief | News | DW
Amnesty International chief calls for release of imprisoned Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny.
“He must be released immediately, he must be protected from torture and he must receive medical attention,” Agnes Callamard, secretary general of the UK-based non-profit organization, told Wednesday during her first month in office. new .
Her comments come as the German Foreign Ministry also called for Navalny’s release from “illegal” detention.
Why is Navalny imprisoned?
Navalny, a prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin, is currently serving a two-and-a-half-year sentence for violating the terms of his parole with a 2014 fraudulent sentence in one of Russia’s toughest prisons.
He was arrested in January 2021 after arriving in Russia from Berlin where he was cured of a suspected poisoning incident with Soviet-developed nerve agent Novichok.
He has since gone on hunger strike, protesting poor medical care.
Amnesty International Secretary General Agnes Callamard spoke to DW following the publication of the NGO’s annual report
Callamard also addressed the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on inequality and the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
She spoke to DW after Amnesty International released its annual human rights report on Wednesday.
Is the status of “prisoner of conscience” reserved for review?
“We know him [Navalny] is facing prison conditions that constitute torture, including sleep deprivation, “Callamard told DW.
She said the nonprofit organization knows Navalny was not receiving the special care it needed because of his poisoning in Novichok, as “one of the few people” who survived poisoning with the nerve agent. Navalny this week complained that he was offered painkillers as a treatment for severe back pain and numbness in his legs.
“We know he is being arbitrarily arrested because of the position he has supported and because he is a vocal critic of President Putin,” Callamard added.
She stressed that the organization was campaigning “the same for Alexei at the moment, as we would have done two months ago”.
It was a reference to her organization’s decision in February to strip Navalny of his “prisoner of conscience” status in response to his “hate advocacy” past a decision taken before Callamard was appointed.
Navlany supporters accused Amnesty of giving up a campaign of pressure after Russian users flooded the NGO with examples of Navalny’s past social media comments considered somewhat insensitive or unpopular.
The decision is currently “under consideration”, with “the outcome of this process will be made public when it is over, which should be soon,” he told Callamard DW on Wednesday.
The German Foreign Ministry wants Navalny released
The German Foreign Ministry on Wednesday joined Callamard in calling for Navalny to be released. Mr Navanly is now being held in a detention camp illegally and in violation of a ruling by the European Court of Human Rights [ECHR], “said a Foreign Ministry spokesman.
“Expects is our very clear expectation that Mr Navalny be released,” the spokesman added.
Reports of the Kremlin critic’s poor health were “disturbing,” he said.
Navalny is currently serving his sentence for disobedience to his probationary terms on a 2014 money laundering conviction that the ECHR in 2017 was “arbitrary and manifestly unreasonable”.
Berlin has previously called on Russia to release Navalny.
Amnesty International criticizes the global response to Kashoggi’s assassination
Callamard also criticized a global failure to act after the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Saudi journalist and Washington Post the columnist was killed inside the Saudi consulate in Turkey’s largest city in 2018.
“Unfortunately [the US] did not act on their findings “that Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman were involved in Khashoggi’s assassination, said Callamard, who previously worked as the UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial killings. She added that the US failure to acted likely to legal and geostrategic reasons.
She also called on “the whole EU” for failing to take action against Bin Salman, adding: “The fact is that Saudi Arabia is a chosen partner for many countries in the world.
Callamard said however, the Saudi crown prince may face ongoing difficulties as a result of the issue.
“There are many places in the world where he [Bin Salman] “he is unable to go because he can be sued immediately including in Germany where Reporters Without Borders has filed a complaint for crimes against humanity,” she said.
Reporters Without Borders (RSF) filed a 300-page complaint against several high-ranking members of the Saudi government and Bin Salman at the German Federal Prosecutor’s Office in Mars.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]