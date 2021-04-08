NA panel approves the bill against intentional non-compliance with forces – Gazeta





ISLAMABAD: The Standing Committee of the National Assembly has passed a bill to amend the Pakistan Penal Code and the 1898 Criminal Procedure Code to take action against those who deliberately ridicule the armed forces. The bill says anyone found guilty of the said offense could face up to two years in prison or a fine that could run to Rs500,000, or both. The bill, entitled Law Amending the Criminal Law 2020 presented by PTI MNA Amjid Ali Khan, was approved by the NA committee for the interior, which met here on Wednesday with MNA Raja Khurram Nawaz in the chair. KP government, opposition members criticize the bill The bill proposes an amendment to Article 500 of the PPC, which currently states: Whoever defames another is sentenced to simple imprisonment for a term that can last up to two years, or a fine, or both. The amendment, which will be called Section 500-A, states: Punishment for intentional mockery of the Armed Forces, etc. Anyone who intentionally laughs, misrepresents or defames the Pakistan Armed Forces or one of its members will be guilty of a criminal offense punishable by up to two years in prison, or a fine that may be last at five hundred thousand rupees, or both. Prior to the bill, the committee was strongly opposed by Pakistani People’s Party lawmaker Agha Rafiullah and Muslim League-Pakistan lawmaker Nawaz Marriyum Aurangzeb, but the bill was passed by five to four votes when the committee chairman voted for it. Both members of the opposition believed that there was no need to introduce this bill. Ms. Aurganzeb asked the committee chair to read Article 19 of the Constitution before approving the bill. Committee member Sher Akbar Khan, who belongs to the ruling PTI, also demanded that the mover withdraw the bill, but later during the voting process, he voted for it. A working document of the Ministry of Interior, which was presented to the committee for the draft law of change, stated that the law was adopted on September 21, 2020 by the sector of the council of the Ministry of Interior and on the same day referred to the General Headquarters, the Capital Islamabad Territory Administration, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for views / comments. The working document said that the response on this topic was still awaited by stakeholders. He said the KP interior department did not approve the bill stating that its promulgation would create a conflict between existing constitutional and legal provisions and its misuse could not be overturned. Moreover, the KP government also believed that the draft law would create discrimination with other law enforcement agencies and public offices, which was against the provision of the Constitution. He said the ICT administration had supported the content of the proposed legislation. Explaining the view of the ministries, the document says: Incidents of defamation of the armed forces have increased in the country and some divisive elements, for the advancement of their political objectives, are included in this undesirable practice which is very defamatory and demoralizing for the Armed Forces. Pakistani Forces. The Minister of Interior approves the proposed legislation taking into account the current situation in the country … Published in Agim, 8 April 2021

