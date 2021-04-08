The Victoria Hotel international quarantine program is officially supported and is operational again at the start of four flights landing in Melbourne this morning.

Eleven passengers from the first flight, which landed around 4:30 a.m. from Sri Lanka, were taken by bus to quarantine hotels.

A total of 106 passengers are expected to arrive today, with other flights scheduled to land from Doha, Singapore and Dubai.

Passengers on the first flight boarded a Skybus on the runway and headed for the Intercontinental Hotel in the CBD.

They were greeted in the early morning light by medical staff wearing full PPE, including N95 masks and face shields.

The path was blocked and police, who wore surgical masks, eye protection and gloves, stood guard around the perimeter.

Health workers and police wearing full EPPs awaited the arrival of the first passengers. ( News ABC

Interim Police Minister Danny Pearson, who is in charge of the hotel quarantine, said he was convinced the government was “ready”.

“A lot of work has gone into the program. Emma Cassar and the team at CQV (COVID-19 Quarantine Victoria) have worked really hard,” he told ABC Radio Melbourne.

He said health officials had also made the necessary modifications to the hotel’s ventilation systems.

“As far as hotels are concerned, we went from room to room, floor to floor and we were really clear to make sure this could be as safe as possible,” he said.

Mr Pearson confirmed that hotel quarantine staff were not allowed to work in various locations, amid reports that practices were still ongoing.

He said the contract with Healthcare Australia, which was offering some services, would be enforced.

“Weve been really clear that there is site exclusivity we are not having workers working on multiple jobs,” he said.

Passengers boarded buses to the Intercontinental Hotel for their two-week quarantine period. ( News ABC

International flights were “banned” in mid-February after the COVID-19 issues came out of the hotel quarantine particularly from the Holiday Inn at Melbourne Airport.

This hotel and the Intercontinental are among six hotels, including several in the heart of CB Melbourne, that will accommodate returning overseas travelers.

They are:

Holiday Inn at Melbourne Airport

Holiday Inn at Melbourne Airport Intercontinental

Intercontinental Novotel Ibis Melbourne Central

Novotel Ibis Melbourne Central Pan Pacific (for airline crew)

Pan Pacific (for airline crew) Holiday Inn on Flinders (health hotel)

Holiday Inn on Flinders (health hotel) Melbourne Richmond Elements (complex care)

The Element Hotel on the outskirts of Melbourne in Richmond will be used for outbound travelers in need of complex care. ( ABC News: Peter Drought

Ventilation assessments and other works are underway at six other hotels that COVID-19 Quarantine Victoria (CQV) expects to be able to accommodate international returnees in the coming weeks.

The CQV said international arrivals in Victoria would be limited to 800 in the first week and were expected to rise to 1,000 once more quarantine hotels were approved.

About 120 seats will be reserved for Tasmanians returning to DFAT repatriation flights.

Six Melbourne hotels have been approved so far for use in Victoria’s new hotel quarantine system. ( ABC News: Daniel Fermer

The second devastating wave of Victoria coronavirus last year was triggered by the transmission of the virus from the hotel quarantine to the community through poorly trained private security guards.

A renewed hotel quarantine program resumed, but international flights to Melbourne were halted again in February after a quarantined passenger at the Holiday Inn at the airport used an anesthetic: a medical device that converts liquid medicine into vapor.

Belsht trusted the fine mist from the nebulizer, as well as the change in air pressure when the doors of the hotel rooms were opened and closed, led to the spread of the virus inside the hotel.

The cases involved hotel quarantine workers, other people in the same hotspot and their contacts.

The spread led to Victoria’s five-day premature blockade of “switches” announced Feb. 12 in a bid to prevent the further spread of the highly infectious UK-type virus included in the Holiday Inn group.

Since then, Victoria has scored 40 days without any new case won in the country.

The Holiday Inn at Melbourne Airport is being used again as a quarantine hotel. ( ABC News: Billy Draper

The Victorian government repeatedly said it would resume the hotel quarantine program only when it could guarantee it was safe.

The CQV said the hotel quarantine program was strengthened after expert reviews on ventilation.

She said nearly 5,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine had been administered to quarantine staff at the front line and 46 percent had their second doses.

The CQV also said that 2,823 staff had undergone N95 mask testing and returning passengers would undergo COVID-19 tests on arrival as well as the fourth, 12th and 14th days.

Staff identification processes have been modernized with a new QR application and there have been additional screening measures at Melbourne Airport for aerosol generating equipment.

Other measures for hotel quarantine workers include:

PPE training for all hotel quarantine staff

PPE training for all hotel quarantine staff DailyCOVID tests in place before each shift

DailyCOVID tests in place before each shift Voluntary testing of staff on holidays with incentive payments

Voluntary testing of staff on holidays with incentive payments Staff control at checkpoints including temperature controls

Hotel quarantine staff must undergo PPE training before they can work on the new system. ( ABC News: Daniel Fermer

Careful optimism breaks the quarantine system in the hotel

The head of global health at the University of Melbourne, Nancy Baxter, said the new measures adopted as part of the reorganized program were strict, protective and transparent.

“It hits all my hotspots. Staff are vaccinated, protected with proper personal protective equipment, and aerosol transmission seems to be accepted and mitigated,” said Professor Baxter.

“I think it’s the third time lucky, but obviously you do your luck too.”

Professor Baxter said there was still room for improvement, including ensuring that hotel quarantine workers had the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at least two weeks before working in hotels.

“It would also be good to know that their families and the people they live with are also vaccinated because it just gives you one more layer of protection,” she said.

“The more layers we can have, the more protection we have against what is coming to our community.”

Hotel quarantine staff will undergo daily COVID-19 testing as part of revised safety regulations. ( ABC News: Daniel Fermer

Chief job hygienist Kate Cole said the repaired program successfully addressed shortcomings in the previous hotel quarantine system.

“Victorians need to be extremely confident with this regulated scheme, especially when you look at the focus placed on preventing airborne transmission,” Ms Cole said.

“Expert reviews on ventilation, ordering air precautions like N95 breathing, proper testing and training – these are all key measures to prevent infection.”

Ms Cole said Victoria was now setting the standard and leading the country in the hotel quarantine.

“Exactly is exactly what we need to see happen across the country,” she said.

“Without those kinds of measures imposed on the hotel quarantine, what is at stake is really another public health outbreak.”

Supplies at the Sheraton Four Points Hotel in Melbourne, which is expected to start being used as a quarantine hotel next week. ( ABC News: Daniel Femer