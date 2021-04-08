Overwhelming poll losses for South Korea’s ruling party





Seoul (AFP) South Korea’s conservative opposition wins landslide victory in mayoral election in two of the country’s largest cities . Both Democrat-held posts were vacated last year as a result of allegations of sexual harassment, with Seoul Park Won mayor soon committing suicide as the southern Busan port leader resigned. Among them, the two municipalities make up about a quarter of the national population and voting was seen as an important barometer of public opinion ahead of the March 2022 presidential election. In Seoul, Oh’s Se Se-hoon of the People Conservative Party defeated his Democratic opponent 57.5 per cent to 39.2 per cent, according to the National Election Commission, winning all 25 city districts. Oh promised to “embrace many Seoul citizens who are in pain.” The Conservative victory margin in Busan was even higher, at 62.7 per cent to 34.4 per cent. Moon and his Democratic Party have been struggling with declining ratings in recent months amid public anger over rising housing prices, deepening inequality and corruption and sexual abuse scandals involving senior officials. “I solemnly accept the reprimand of the people,” Moon said, according to the presidential spokesman, promising: “I will sit down and carry out the affairs of state with a much heavier sense of responsibility.” The two new mayors will serve for the remaining 14 months of their predecessors’ four-year term. It was the first time turnout in local elections had exceeded 50 per cent, the commission added. Moon – who is limited to a single term by South Korea’s constitution – saw his approval ratings plunge to a record low of 32 percent last week, with 58 percent disapproving of the work he is doing. , according to a survey by Gallup Korea. The final result of the vote is in stark contrast to the parliamentary elections a year ago, when the Democratic Party enjoyed a landslide victory that gave it a super-majority in the National Assembly. 2021 AFP

