Thinking inside the box: The Welsh teenager who tried to post himself at home from Australia | News from Australia
A Welshman has issued a public call to help find the two Irish men who helped him return home from Australia in 1965 by packing it up and posting it in a crate.
Brian Robson, a 75-year-old from Cardiff, is looking for two men he only knew as Paul and John.
Robson was a 19-year-old working for Victorian Railways when he became depressed. But, the price of the flight would cost around 700 and it only made 40 a month, he told the Irish Times.
So he came up with a stupid plan, to buy a small wooden crate and send it himself as a commodity. Robson said the rather horrible experience had taken four days and he was constantly kept upside down.
Nearly 50 years later, Robson said he wanted to contact men to thank them and buy them a drink.
“I’m 99% sure they were called Paul and John,” he told the Irish Times. Paul really was 100% against, but Johnny said, Don’t worry about it, I will convince him. And so, they both went ahead and helped.
Robson bought a box the size of a mini-fridge and filled it with pillows, a suitcase, a Beatles songbook and two bottles, one for water and one for hunger. His friends then nailed him and booked Robson as cargo on a Qantas flight from Melbourne to London.
But their plan stalled. The flight was full, so Robson was transferred to a PanAm flight that instead took him to Los Angeles.
A newspaper report from May 1965, written by Reuters and the Australian Associated Press, said Robson had labeled himself a computer.
The then incumbent Minister for Immigration, Leslie Bury, said the Australian government would not take any action against him after another MP, Dan Mackinnon, called for legal action against this apparently useless young man.
The Prime Minister, Robert Menzies, when asked if customs officials should look more closely at the cash registers said: They can use a geiger counter.
In the US, Robson was discovered by shocked customs officials and then questioned by the FBI.
He told the BBC that a man had seen a hole in a wooden knot in his chest and we grabbed each other face to face.
He jumped back a mile and said: There is a body there.
After questioning, he was cleared and flown to London on a regular passenger flight, before resuming his life in the UK.
The AAP reported at the time that Robson had to pass in front of lovers who greeted him at the LA airport and was still stiff and lame when he flew to London.
Robson said he had written to the men to thank them but they never responded.
We continued brilliantly, he told the Irish Times. They came to my beds, or I went to meet them, almost every day.
But he admitted to the BBC that in the end the cash register escape had been foolish.
If my kids would try it, I would kill them. But it was a different time.
