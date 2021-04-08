Vaccine policy is economic policy, emphasizes the head of the IMF | Business and Economy News





Both the managing director of the IMF and the president of the World Bank sounded the alarm about the rise in global economic inequality on Wednesday after a second day of spring meetings of their organizations.

Unprecedented policy response and rapid vaccine development helped pull the global economy off the threshold last year, but the outlook is still marked by sharp uncertainty and increasingly distant access to wealth and opportunity, the managing director said on Wednesday. of International Monetary Funds (IMF). There is light at the end of the tunnel, said IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva at a virtual press conference on the second day of the weekly spring meetings of the World Bank and IMF. This may have been another major depression. The IMF raised its global growth forecast to 6 percent in 2021 and 4.4 percent in 2022 on Tuesday. But the update is driven mainly by jumps in the United States, China and India. Economic assets are changing dangerously, Georgieva said as she introduced the IMF The global policy agenda, which urges governments to ensure that people have a fair impact on COVID-19 vaccines, economic recovery and a sustainable future. With the most likely economic scars, as job losses, bankruptcies, extreme poverty and hunger swell in some countries, Georgieva said returning to work requires increasing vaccine distribution and ensuring that surplus vaccines are transferred to poor countries. Vaccine policy is economic policy, she stressed, adding that the fastest progress in ending the health crisis could add nearly $ 9 trillion to global gross domestic product (GDP) by 2025. As countries move through the coronavirus pandemic in the years to come, Georgieva said, governments should gradually reduce support programs and focus on plans that help recruit or retrain workers, youth and women with disabilities. Increasing investment in green projects and digital infrastructure in both health and education will require sufficient public funding, Georgieva added, explaining that it could lead to progressive taxation and an agreement on minimum taxation for companies and international tax rates. World Bank President David Malpass said Wednesday that leaders have been eager to discuss transparency in debt contracts [File: Florence Lo/Reuters] More concessional external financing and a further extension of the debt service suspension initiative will help poor countries deal with multiple crises. The IMF has proposed a new $ 650 billion Special Drawing Rights (SDR) allocation, which will provide liquidity to poor countries in the form of an international reserve asset. And the demand is high. IMF loans to sub-Saharan Africa last year were 13 times higher than the annual average over the previous decade. World Bank Group President David Malpass also briefed the press on Wednesday, providing an update on his meetings with leaders from three G7, G20 and G24 bloc nations, as well as climate action campaigns and the private sector. He said the G20 or G20 welcomed the acceleration of the International Development Association’s 20th replenishment method The World Bank’s method of securing financing for low-income nations, known as the IDA20 process. Leaders have also been eager to discuss transparency in debt contracts and fix volatile debt situations, Malpass said. Malpass touched on several factors exacerbating inequality around the world, including unequal access to vaccines, higher interest rates for poor countries, and no possibility of bankruptcy for sovereign nations, meaning poor countries are burdened with heavy debts. . The World Bank chief also noted inequality in credit inflows, noting that people who do not have pristine credit ratings or women who want to start a business often encounter roadblocks.







