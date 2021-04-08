Cyclone that caused devastating floods in Indonesia as a result of global warming: Experts





JAKARTA (The Straits Times / ANN): Rising sea temperatures due to global warming were responsible for tropical cyclone Seroja, which caused devastating floods and landslides in Indonesia’s East Nusa Tenggara islands on Sunday (April 4th), has said Indonesia weather agency. More than a hundred people lost their lives in the disaster. “Sero is the first to bring tremendous impact because it hit the ground. It’s unusual,” she added. The last major tropical cyclone in Indonesia, Cempaka, formed at sea in November 2017 and spread widely when it hit land. But, unlike his predecessor, Seroja hit the islands even when he was still developing, with wind speeds in the eye of the storm reaching 85 km, said Professor Dwikorita. The 10th cyclone to hit the country since 2008 was the strongest so far, driven by a 4-degree rise in the temperature of the surrounding waters, the head of the Meteorological, Climatological and Geophysics (BMKG) Dwikorita Karnawati. The BMKG said Wednesday that the cyclone was in the Indian Ocean, south of West Nusa Tenggara. It was moving south-west away from Indonesia towards Australia. However, Seroja was expected to cause moderate to high intensity rains, along with lightning and strong winds, through the central and eastern parts of Java, Bali, East and West Nusa Tenggara, until Friday. Severe high-wave seas were also forecast in the waters around East Nusa Tenggara and West Nusa Tenggara. Prof Dwikorita noted that the frequency of tropical cyclones in Indonesia had intensified. Previously, they occurred once every two to four years on average, but as of 2017, they occur once or twice a year. “We need to understand that mitigation of global warming is necessary. Otherwise, such (tropical) cyclones will become regular occurrences every year,” she said. Dr Andung Bayu Sekaranom, secretary at the Center for Natural Disaster Studies at Gadjah Mada University, said climate change would increase the intensity of cyclones in terms of wind speed and rainfall. Coastal regions will bear the burden of storms from tidal waves, accompanied by strong winds. “An early warning system for high waves is very useful to alert residents or fishermen to avoid coastal activities,” he told the Straits Times, adding that coastal protection systems could help mitigate the impact of storms. Further inland, worsening floods and landslides should be expected, Dr Andung said. Consequently, he said, mitigation efforts should focus on managing watersheds, which have been largely damaged by land conversion, particularly deforestation. As many as 124 people were killed in the aftermath of the disaster over the weekend in Nusa Tenggara East, Dr Raditya Jati, spokeswoman for the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB), said on Wednesday. Two people were killed in West Nusa Tenggara. More than 70 people remained missing across East Nusa Tenggara. At least 129 were injured and more than 13,000 people were displaced. – Straits Times / Asia News Network







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos