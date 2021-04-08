US Prepared to Lift Sanctions to Return to Iran Deal





Representatives take part in Iran nuclear talks in Austria on April 6.

Photo: EU Delegation to Vienna via Gett After the Trump administration pulled out of the deal with Iran to reduce the reserves of uranium-enriched nations in 2018, the United States is now preparing to end the historic deal. On Wednesday, State Department spokesman Ned Price i tha reporters that the US is prepared to take the necessary steps to return to compliance with the agreement formally known as the Joint General Action Plan. Although Price said he is unable to give you the chapter and string on what they might be, these measures will include lifting sanctions that are not in line with the Iran Agreement provisions provided by Barack Obama. In Vienna this week, all the signatories of the agreement Iran, US, China, Russia, France, Germany and the UK held two working groups to understand how to revoke the economic sanctions that Trump imposed again after he left the agreement in 2018 , and to determine how to bring Iran back into compliance with the terms of the nuclear enrichment and enriched uranium agreements. President Biden has vowed to restore the deal, a key achievement of the Obama administration’s foreign policy legacy, which would include the denial of some 1,600 sanctions imposed on Iran. In 2019, close to a year after Trump reinstated sanctions, the theocratic nation began breaking the boundaries of the nuclear enrichment set in the agreement. Until 2020, tensions between the two nations escalated when the US assassinated Iranian General Qasem Soleimani. As the plan to return to reconciliation marks an important step towards more normal diplomatic relations between the US and Iran, the two countries are approaching the process with some hesitation. State Department officials want Tehran to adhere to agreed levels of enrichment before the US lifts sanctions, while Iranian officials, burned just three years ago, want the US to Subscribe to the Intelligent Newsletter Daily news about politics, business and technology that shape our world. Terms and privacy notice

