Modi gets the 2nd dose of the vaccine while India sets the record





NEW DELHI (AP) – India’s prime minister received his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as the country hit another peak on Thursday with 126,789 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

“Vaccination is one of the few ways we have to defeat the virus. “If you qualify for the vaccine, shoot fast,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter. He received his first vaccine on March 1.

India started its vaccination in January. To date, more than 90 million health workers and Indians older than 45 have received at least one stroke. Only 11 million of them have taken both doses as India tries to build immunity to protect its nearly 1.4 billion people.

The new cases reported by the Ministry of Health surpassed 115,736 Wednesday infections with dozens of cities and towns imposing curfews at night to try to contain infections. The death toll rose to 685 in the last 24 hours, the highest since November, bringing the death toll to 166,862 since the pandemic began. The western state of Maharashtra, the worst hit in the country, accounted for nearly 47% of new infections. The federal government has refused to impose a second nationwide blockade after the first year had a sloping economic impact, but it has urged states to decide on imposing local restrictions to curb the spread of the virus. India now has a seven-day average of more than 80,000 cases per day and has reported 12.9 million virus cases since the pandemic began, the third highest number after the United States and Brazil.

Other developments in the Asia-Pacific region: – Cambodia is closing the Angkor temple complex to visitors due to a growing COVID-19 outbreak. Cambodia has confirmed 3,028 cases since the pandemic began, but hundreds have been infected in the outbreak that began in February. On Thursday, the Ministry of Health said 113 cases were reported by local broadcast, with two deaths. The ministry tracked down the blast to a foreign resident who broke the hotel quarantine to visit a nightclub. The government closed schools and entertainment venues in response, but as the blast escalates, a destroyed hotel has been turned into a coronavirus hospital and criminal penalties are being imposed for violating health rules. The temples in Angkor, built between the 9th and 15th centuries, are Cambodia’s largest tourist attraction, although the pandemic has dramatically reduced the number of visitors. The Apsara authority that oversees the site says the visitor ban will last until April 20th. South Korea reported another 700 cases as the coronavirus spread at a rate close to that seen during its worst winter outbreak. Figures released by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Thursday brought the case load to 107,598, including 1,758 deaths. The daily jump was the highest since January 5 when 714 cases were reported. About 500 of the new cases came from the densely populated metropolitan area in Seoul, which has been the epicenter of the country’s outbreak. South Korea has also struggled with a slow distribution of vaccines, and health authorities are expected to announce stronger social distancing steps on Friday. – 11 other people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in China’s only active outbreak. Cases in the city of Ruili in Yunnan province have reached 100, including those that show no symptoms, but a vaccination campaign and orders to stay home appear to have curbed large-scale transmission. Ruili also reported a new case of a person being positive for COVID-19 without showing symptoms, the National Health Commission announced on Thursday. The city’s Communist Party secretary, its top official, has been fired from his post and given an administrative sentence for “aggravated duty in preventing and controlling the epidemic”, according to the party’s provincial disciplinary observer. China has reported 90,365 cases of COVID-19 since the coronavirus was first detected in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019, with 4,636 deaths. Thursday also marks the anniversary of the end of a 76-day blockade in Wuhan that saw more than 11 million people locked in their homes in a Herculean attempt to stem the spread of the virus following initial mistakes China has not yet acknowledged. – A security guard at a New Zealand quarantine hotel tested positive for the coronavirus, although there is no evidence of further spread. New Zealand has banned community broadcasting, so any case out of quarantine poses a significant concern. Health authorities said the infected person lives alone and the fuel to work with a colleague, and that both workers are now in isolation. Director of Health Ashley Bloomfield said the 24-year-old guard had not been vaccinated and they are doing an urgent recurring worker test to better understand the nature of the infection. New Zealand has given priority to border workers for vaccinations. The nation of 5 million people has reported 2,500 cases and 26 deaths since the pandemic began.

