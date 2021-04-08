Chief of Army General Naravane leaves for Bangladesh for a 5-day visit | India News





NEW DELHI: Army Chief of Staff General MoD Naravane left for Bangladesh on Thursday for a five-day visit to further expand co-operation and co-ordination between the two countries on a range of strategic issues.

The visit comes less than two weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi traveled to the neighboring country.

On Thursday, General Naravane will pay tribute to the fallen heroes of the liberation war in Bangladesh and will be followed by a one-on-one meeting with the three service chiefs, officials said.

The Army Chief will also interact with the Bangladeshi Foreign Minister on 11 April.

“This visit from April 8 to 12 will further deepen bilateral relations between the two armies and will act as a catalyst for closer coordination and co-operation between the two countries on a range of strategic issues,” said Army Spokesman Colonel Aman Anand. .

The year 2021 marks the 50th anniversary of the liberation of Bangladesh and the centenary of the birth of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Reflecting on close ties, India is also hosting a number of events to mark the 50th anniversary of the 1971 war that led to the liberation of Bangladesh.

About 93,000 Pakistani troops had surrendered to the joint forces of the Indian Army and Mukti Bahini on December 16, 1971, paving the way for the east of Bangladesh.

Colonel Anand said General Naravane is also scheduled to interact with the commanders of the UN peacekeeping mission forces and the deputy chief of operations of the Royal Bhutanese Army on 12 April.

He will also attend the closing ceremony of the ‘Shantir Ogrosena’ exercise, a UN-mandated multilateral counterterrorism exercise from April 4th to 12th. In addition to the armies of Bangladesh and India, the exercise is being attended by Bhutan and Sri Lanka along with observers from the US, UK, Turkey and Saudi Arabia.

The Army Chief of Staff is also scheduled to interact with members of the Bangladesh-based Peace Support Operations and Training Operations Institute (BIPSOT), the Army spokesman said.

He said General Naravana would also attend a seminar on UN peacekeeping operations and deliver a keynote address on ‘changing the nature of global conflicts: the role of UN peacekeepers’.

The Army Chief is also scheduled to visit the Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum in Dhanmond where he will honor the founding father of that country.

