



BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand is considering shutting down entertainment venues in Bangkok and 40 provinces, his COVID-19 working group said on Thursday as authorities rushed to deal with a new wave of coronavirus cases and the arrival of a multi-variant. adhesive. The task force urged the public and private sectors to let employees work from home and avoid non-essential travel, as 405 new infections were reported Thursday in a new outbreak linked to Bangkok’s famous nightlife. The rise in infections comes at a difficult time for Thailand, ahead of next week’s annual Songkran festival, known for large social rallies and the glorious water battles that authorities have banned. Adding to the concerns, Thailand on Wednesday for the first time confirmed the presence instead of the highly transmissible variant of the coronavirus B.1.1.7 identified for the first time in Britain. The SARS-CoV-2 variant known as B.1.1.7 has been found in more than 100 countries and has been blamed for inciting new waves of infections in record numbers. (tmsnrt.rs/3dFjSo6) Thailand plans to launch its immunization campaign in June but has immunized health workers or people considered vulnerable, with more than 300,000 recipients so far. Thai experts are amazed at how the country avoids strict border controls and quarantine system, which has helped keep overall cases at a relatively low 30,310 and deaths at 95. The task force said a change to the quarantine period introduced this month, which reduces it to seven or 10 days, instead of the mandatory 14 days, could be reviewed. The health ministry is seeking approval from the task force to close entertainment venues, including pubs and karaoke bars, for two weeks, said a task force spokesman in 40 provinces and Bangkok. New cases have been reported in 20 provinces. Earlier Thursday, government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said entertainment venues with coronavirus cases had already been ordered closed and more categories of venues could be affected if the outbreak spreads. Reporting by Thepgumpanat, Panu Wongcha-um and Patpicha Tanakasempipat Fairs; Edited by Martin Petty

