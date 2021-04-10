Coronavirus blockages worldwide as vaccine efforts are hampered





Migrant families will be held in hotels in the Phoenix area in response to a growing number of people crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, authorities said Friday, another step in Biden administrations rushing to create temporary space for them. .

U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema was told U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement would occupy several hotels along the southwest border, including in Chandler and Phoenix, her office said in a statement. Chandler is a suburb of Phoenix that is more than 150 miles (241 kilometers) north of the border.

ICE declined to identify specific hotels and locations, saying only that its $ 86.9 million contract announced last month with Endeavors Inc. will provide about 1,200 hotel beds in Texas and Arizona. Migrant families will usually stay less than 72 hours to process.

The contract says the veteran care provider, disaster relief and San Antonio-based migrant care service already has beds available in hotels in Chandler and the Texas towns of El Paso and Cotulla, southwest of San Antonio. The first families to be accommodated in hotels under the contract were set to arrive on Friday.

The Cinema Bureau said the Democratic senator spoke with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and will hold him accountable for protecting Arizona communities and ensuring that all migrants are treated fairly and humanely.

The Border Patrol encountered 52,904 families along the Mexican border last month, up from 19,286 in February and 3,455 in March 2020. The Endeavor contract says authorities predict the highest number of family arrivals in 20 years during the 12-month period ending September 30. .

Only about one in three families met last month were quickly expelled from the U.S. under federal rule in connection with the pandemic that denies people the chance to seek asylum. Immigration authorities have released families with children 6 and younger into the country as their cases are settled.

Mexico has also resisted taking back Central American families with young children, particularly in the state of Tamaulipas bordering Texas on the Rio Grande Valley, the busiest corridor for illegal crossings. The US flies with several families to other border towns of San Diego and El Paso to be deported to Mexico from there.

To save time, the Border Patrol has released about 9,600 migrant families since Tuesday, according to Rep. U.S. Henry Cuellar without notice to appear in court. Instead, they were told to report to an ICE office for 60 days.

The contract with Endeavors comes as the administration is trying to have more space to keep families and children unaccompanied. The Border Patrol picked up nearly 19,000 children traveling last month alone, the highest monthly total recorded.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services which places children unaccompanied sponsors, most often parents and close relatives has found space in congress centers, military bases and other large locations. Los Angeles county officials said Friday that its fairgrounds will be used to temporarily house up to 2,500 unaccompanied children.

Lawyers representing immigrant children in federal custody trials raised concerns Friday that Health and Human Services are not moving fast enough to release juveniles to sponsors. Without doing so, as long as border authorities continue to detain children at this rate, it is difficult to see how an overcrowded, irregular environment can be avoided, lawyers write in a lawsuit.

Government lawyers wrote in court letters that the Office of Health and Human Services for Refugee Displacement is stepping up efforts in recently opened countries to quickly reunite these children with their families.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican and frequent critic of Biden, urged the administration to close a detention center for unaccompanied children at the Coliseum Freeman in San Antonio, citing claims that they were not getting enough to eat and the boys were not being monitored. in showers.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday that the administration takes the safety and well-being of children in our care very seriously and that authorities will investigate Abbotts’s allegations, but that at this point we have no basis for the call. its to close down the object.

