York Region to close several COVID-19 vaccine clinics due to lack of supply

The York region is scheduled to temporarily close selected COVID-19 vaccination clinics due to lack of supply. “Unfortunately, we are now facing an immediate and serious reduction in vaccines given the new delays in the Moderna shipment to the York Region that is expected to arrive next week (April 12),” a statement said. released on Friday. “Because of this delay, we are now unable to accommodate many of the newly announced admissions groups described this week by the provincial government, including providing COVID-19 vaccines to residents between the ages of 60 and 64.” Read more: Ontario government issues emergency orders to boost hospital capacity as COVID-19 cases rise City staff said there are still a limited number of vaccination appointments over the weekend, but Canada’s Wonderland Region clinics in Vaughan and one in Georgina will be closed. Two clinics in doctors’ offices were also canceled. The story goes down the ad In the remaining clinics run by the York Region Public Health, hours are being reduced. Trends Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, dies at 99 years old

Some US areas ban use of J&J COVID-19 vaccine following reports of ‘adverse reaction’ All changes are effective from Monday and will be effective until [the public health department] get extra supply of vaccines. ” In one paper to Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott, York Region President Wayne Emmerson pushed the government for additional doses. Read more: How and where to get a COVID-19 vaccine currently in Toronto, Peel, York and Durham “The York region is experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases. “Because of this, we are shifting our priorities not only to protect our most vulnerable individuals, but also to address areas in the York region experiencing higher levels of incidents, hospitalizations and mortality,” he wrote. Friday. “Without additional vaccines, we will not fully expand to protect eight of the 13 identified provincial hotspots, including residents and key workers such as those working in production facilities and educators.” The story goes down the ad To date, the region has reportedly administered approximately 224,000 doses of vaccine. Meanwhile, the statement noted that there are still a small number of meeting places over the weekend. Click here to access the region vaccination site. See link »



