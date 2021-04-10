The WHO says not to use ivermectin in patients with COVID-19

GENEVA The World Health Organization said Wednesday that ivermectin – advertised by some on social media as a “miracle cure” COVID-19 – should not be used to treat patients with coronavirus.

In response to the noise of claims about cheap anti-parasitic medicine, the WHO issued instructions saying that ivermectin should only be used in COVID-19 patients in clinical trial settings.

The UN health agency said it had a “very low reliability of evidence” on the effects of ivermectin on mortality, hospital admission and removal of the virus from the body.

Posts and articles on Facebook supporting ivermectin have spread to Brazil, France, South Africa and South Korea as governments around the world struggle with vaccination programs.

The pandemic has spurred an increase in demand for the drug, particularly in Latin America.

But in an update of its guidelines for COVID-19 therapies, the WHO said: “We recommend that you do not use ivermectin in patients with COVID-19 except in the context of a clinical trial.

“This recommendation applies to patients with any severity of the disease and any duration of symptoms.”

‘Ongoing concerns’

The WHO monitored studies comparing ivermectin against a placebo and other drugs in 16 randomized controlled trials examining 2,400 patients.

“We do not currently have convincing evidence of a mechanism of action for ivermectin in COVID-19, and any clinical benefit observed would be unexplained,” he said.

The drug has long been used to treat parasites such as head lice and river blindness in sub-Saharan Africa.

The WHO recommendation was triggered by “increased international attention” on ivermectin as a possible treatment for COVID-19.

But the guideline said: “The effects of ivermectin on mortality, mechanical ventilation, hospitalization, duration of hospitalization and viral cleansing remain uncertain due to the very low reliability of the evidence addressing each of these outcomes.”

WHO experts noted that the guidelines were not rigid and could be updated over time if further evidence comes to light.

But for now, “low cost and wide availability do not, in the panel’s view, use a remedy in which any benefit remains very uncertain and persistent concerns about harms.”

WHO fights ‘unproven therapies’

Ivermectin is one of a range of drugs tested as a possible COVID-19 treatment since the onset of the pandemic.

Like the hydroxychloroquine of anti-malarial drugs – so far unproven by clinical trials – ivermectin is widely available and relatively inexpensive.

The recommendation is likely to provoke outrage and skepticism among medicine social media champions.

Often the rhetoric circulating on social media about ivermectin is the same as that of hydroxychloroquine: that the authorities are deliberately ignoring it because it is not profitable for the pharmaceutical industry.

However, its alleged benefits in combating the COVID-19 pandemic have not been proven in key clinical trials.

WHO clinical management leader Janet Diaz told reporters: “We have been fighting this overuse of unproven therapies, especially some of the repositioned drugs in different parts of the world without evidence of efficacy.

“So it’s always worrying because there can be more harm than good.”

Moreover, “It can take resources away from the conditions to be treated with these drugs.”

Deviation

Proponents of ivermectin, such as those of hydroxychloroquine, often argue that it has been widely used – even for completely different purposes – so its use for COVID-19 is not to be worried about.

However, Bram Rochwerg, chair of the Guidance Development Group (GDG) methods behind the WHO recommendation, told reporters that while ivermectin was a “relatively safe drug”, the dosing regimens used for other diseases were not comparable.

“The other potential for harm … was a diversion of attention and resources from supportive care that we know works for Covid patients,” he added.

With no evidence of efficacy, GDG felt “these other factors outweigh any potential for uncertain benefit”.

Last week, the EU drug regulator also advised against the use of ivermectin for coronavirus outside of clinical trials.

The Frequently Asked Questions page from the US Food and Drug Administration COVID-19 bluntly says “No.” in response to “Should I take ivermectin to prevent or treat COVID-19?”

