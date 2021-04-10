Connect with us

International

Iran releases South Korean ship held amid dispute over funds

Avatar

Published

3 mins ago

on

By


DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – A South Korean oil tanker held for months amid a multibillion-dollar dispute seized by Seoul was released and sailed away early Friday, just hours before talks. further torn nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers over it.

MarineTraffic.com data showed that MT Hankuk Chemi was leaving Bandar Abbas in the early hours of the morning. As of Friday afternoon, it was off the east coast of the United Arab Emirates, having safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz.

South Korea’s foreign ministry said Iran released its tanker and captain after seizing the ship in January. The ministry said Hankuk Chemi left an Iranian port at around 6am local time after completing an administrative process.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh later confirmed that Iran had released the ship.

“At the request of the owner and the Korean government, the order to release the ship was issued by the prosecutor,” Khatibzadeh was quoted as saying by the state-run IRNA news agency.

Ship Owner, DM Shipping Co. Ltd. of Busan, South Korea, could not be immediately reached for comment.

Hankuk Chemi had traveled from a petrochemical facility in Jubail, Saudi Arabia, to Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates when Revolutionary Guard gunmen attacked the ship in January and forced the ship to change course and travel to Iran.

Iran had accused MT Hankuk Chemi of polluting the waters in the Hormuz Strait. But the seizure was widely seen as an attempt to pressure Seoul to release about $ 7 billion in Iranian assets tied to South Korean banks amid heavy US sanctions on Iran. Iran released its 20-member crew in February but continued to detain its ship and captain as it demanded that South Korea unlock frozen Iranian assets.

Iran’s foreign ministry denied the dispute over the fund when it announced the launch of the ship, with Khatibzadeh saying only the captain and tanker had a clear record in the region.

But a South Korean Foreign Ministry official, speaking on condition of anonymity under the rules, said Seoul’s willingness to resolve the issue of Iranian assets linked to South Korea “probably had a positive impact” on Iran’s decision to release the ship.

The official said Iran had acknowledged South Korea’s efforts to resolve the dispute after it became clear that the issue was “not just about South Korea’s capability and efforts alone” and was “intertwined” with negotiations on returning to the basic nuclear deal Tehran.

The fundraiser involves the consent of various countries including the US, which in 2018 imposed comprehensive sanctions on Iran’s oil and banking sectors. The official said South Korea has been communicating closely with other countries on Iran’s frozen assets.

In January, the UN said Iran topped a list of countries owed to the world body with a minimum bill of over $ 16 million. If not paid, Iran could lose its voting rights as required by the UN Charter.

“We are expecting to make significant progress in terms of paying off UN obligations,” an unnamed South Korean Foreign Ministry official was quoted as saying by the country’s Yonhap news agency. “We have also exported medical equipment worth about $ 30 million since we resumed humanitarian trade with Iran last April.”

Iran later announced it expected South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun to travel to Tehran for a two-day visit starting Sunday. Yonhap said the trip would be the first visit by a South Korean prime minister to Iran in 44 years – before the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran. Chung previously visited Iran in August 2017 as the then speaker of the National Assembly.

The development came as Iran and world powers were set to resume negotiations in Vienna on Friday to break the blockade on US sanctions against Iran and Iranian violations of the nuclear deal. The 2015 nuclear deal, which then-President Donald Trump abandoned three years later, offered Iran relief sanctions in exchange for restrictions on its nuclear program.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: