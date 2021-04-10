Iran releases South Korean ship held amid dispute over funds

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – A South Korean oil tanker held for months amid a multibillion-dollar dispute seized by Seoul was released and sailed away early Friday, just hours before talks. further torn nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers over it.

MarineTraffic.com data showed that MT Hankuk Chemi was leaving Bandar Abbas in the early hours of the morning. As of Friday afternoon, it was off the east coast of the United Arab Emirates, having safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz.

South Korea’s foreign ministry said Iran released its tanker and captain after seizing the ship in January. The ministry said Hankuk Chemi left an Iranian port at around 6am local time after completing an administrative process.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh later confirmed that Iran had released the ship.

“At the request of the owner and the Korean government, the order to release the ship was issued by the prosecutor,” Khatibzadeh was quoted as saying by the state-run IRNA news agency.

Ship Owner, DM Shipping Co. Ltd. of Busan, South Korea, could not be immediately reached for comment.

Hankuk Chemi had traveled from a petrochemical facility in Jubail, Saudi Arabia, to Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates when Revolutionary Guard gunmen attacked the ship in January and forced the ship to change course and travel to Iran.

Iran had accused MT Hankuk Chemi of polluting the waters in the Hormuz Strait. But the seizure was widely seen as an attempt to pressure Seoul to release about $ 7 billion in Iranian assets tied to South Korean banks amid heavy US sanctions on Iran. Iran released its 20-member crew in February but continued to detain its ship and captain as it demanded that South Korea unlock frozen Iranian assets.

Iran’s foreign ministry denied the dispute over the fund when it announced the launch of the ship, with Khatibzadeh saying only the captain and tanker had a clear record in the region.

But a South Korean Foreign Ministry official, speaking on condition of anonymity under the rules, said Seoul’s willingness to resolve the issue of Iranian assets linked to South Korea “probably had a positive impact” on Iran’s decision to release the ship.

The official said Iran had acknowledged South Korea’s efforts to resolve the dispute after it became clear that the issue was “not just about South Korea’s capability and efforts alone” and was “intertwined” with negotiations on returning to the basic nuclear deal Tehran.

The fundraiser involves the consent of various countries including the US, which in 2018 imposed comprehensive sanctions on Iran’s oil and banking sectors. The official said South Korea has been communicating closely with other countries on Iran’s frozen assets.

In January, the UN said Iran topped a list of countries owed to the world body with a minimum bill of over $ 16 million. If not paid, Iran could lose its voting rights as required by the UN Charter.

“We are expecting to make significant progress in terms of paying off UN obligations,” an unnamed South Korean Foreign Ministry official was quoted as saying by the country’s Yonhap news agency. “We have also exported medical equipment worth about $ 30 million since we resumed humanitarian trade with Iran last April.”

Iran later announced it expected South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun to travel to Tehran for a two-day visit starting Sunday. Yonhap said the trip would be the first visit by a South Korean prime minister to Iran in 44 years – before the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran. Chung previously visited Iran in August 2017 as the then speaker of the National Assembly.

The development came as Iran and world powers were set to resume negotiations in Vienna on Friday to break the blockade on US sanctions against Iran and Iranian violations of the nuclear deal. The 2015 nuclear deal, which then-President Donald Trump abandoned three years later, offered Iran relief sanctions in exchange for restrictions on its nuclear program.