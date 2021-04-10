UAE records 2nd highest hotel usage rate in the world in 2020





Tourists visit the Grand Shaikh Zayed Mosque in Abu Dhabi. The UAE tourism sector performed exceptionally well in 2020 despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Ministry of Economy,

Abu Dhabi: The tourism sector in the UAE performed exceptionally well in 2020 despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, revealed by the Ministry of Economy, noting that the sector was among the least affected and fastest to recover in all over the world. The UAE recorded a hotel utilization rate of 54.7 percent in 2020, the second highest in the world after China alone while the global level fell to 37 percent under the weight of the pandemic, and hotels in the Middle East region recorded only 43 percent of utilization. This is in parallel with the significant decline in tourism activity, which fell by 74 percent worldwide and 76 percent in the region. Hospitality institutions welcomed 14.8 million visitors in 2020, who spent 54.2 million nights in 1,089 different institutions providing approximately 180,000 rooms, according to official statistics released by the World Tourism Organization and the Emirates Tourism Council established by the Council of Ministers in January 2021 and chaired by Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and Small and Medium Enterprises. The average stay was 3.7 nights per guest, with returns of Dh318.5 per room. Meanwhile, domestic tourism contributed Dh41 billion to the national economy last year, a figure that is expected to double in the coming years. The global tourism industry bore the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic, Al Falasi said. Guided by the guidelines of its wise leadership, the UAE was able to quickly contain the impact of the blasts on the local tourism sector, relying on innovation and dexterity in its efforts to provide incentives, launch initiatives and create of opportunities to accelerate the recovery of the tourism sector and increase its contribution to GDP. More initiatives Al Falasi stated that the next phase will include further initiatives aimed at maintaining the outstanding performance of the sectors and increasing the chances for recovery: The achievements of the tourism sectors over the past year are the result of tangible efforts made by all relevant parties to promote the sector at the federal and local levels. This is in addition to the proactive measures the UAE implemented to tackle the blast and minimize its impact on public health, he said. According to global tourism statistics, China ranked first in the world in hotel utilization rates at a rate of 58 percent, followed by the United Arab Emirates in second place with 54.7 percent and the United States in third with 37 percent. percent. The top three were followed by Mexico (32 percent), Turkey (30 percent), Thailand (27 percent), the United Kingdom (26 percent), Spain (23 percent), Italy (16 percent), and Germany (12 percent). . Statistics also revealed that the UAE suffered the least in terms of tourist traffic in 2020, where activity fell by only 45.2 percent the lowest decline in the world.

