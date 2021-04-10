Amidst the increase in cases, new COVID restrictions come into force in TN





Chennai, April 10 (UNI) Amid rapid growth in positive, fresh cases restrictions announced by the Tamil Nadu government to contain the second wave of the COVID virus began to spread force on Saturday. The government has also announced that if these restrictions did so will not give the desired results, will be forced to impose at night curfew, while the Greater Chennai Corporation imposed heavy fines of Rs 200 for not wearing masks and Rs 500 for saliva in public countries. The new restrictions, which aimed to contain the spread of the virus, were promulgated Thursday under the 2005 Disaster Management Act. According to the Government Order issued by Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan religious congregations and festivals are banned until further notice. Retail sale of fruits and vegetables at Koyambedu Wholesale Market the complex is closed. Similarly, retail sales of fruits and vegetables in wholesale markets in all districts were also banned from today, causing protests from retailers. The government also allowed the pursuit of operations in strict compliance to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) except in content zonat. While industries are allowed to function, industrial institutions should regulate the vaccination of their employees by following them instructions issued by the Government of the Union. Both public and private intra-state bus transport and metropolitan buses Operated in Greater Chennai borders were only allowed with locations passengers. No walking passengers will be allowed and the MTPT is operational more than 400 additional bus services in the city as of today. Buses to Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka were allowed operate, but passengers will be limited to the capacity of the seats only. The following locations are allowed to operate at 50 percent of capacity They included all shops, including vegetable shops, supplies shops, malls, department stores and large format stores can function up to 2300 hours. Similarly, restaurants, food courts and tea shops are allowed to operate (including departure) until 2300, recreational clubs, entertainment, amusement parks, auditoriums, assembly halls, zoos, museums cinemas, theaters and multiplexes, are allowed with 50 percent seats CAPACITy All social, political, academic, entertainment, sports, cultural and more functions are allowed indoors with a maximum of 200 people. While allowing a maximum of 100 people for marriage-related functions, only 50 people are allowed to attend the funeral events. While stadiums and playgrounds are allowed to hold sports competitions, spectators are not allowed and swimming pools are only allowed for sports training. Exhibition halls are allowed only for business purposes and public worship in all temples and religious places was permitted only until 2000. Serial filming in cinemas and TV is allowed with artists and workers involved must undergo RTPCR testing and vaccination. Rental vehicles and taxis, including taxis are allowed to move to the maximum three passengers, excluding the driver and vehicles, are allowed to join maximum two passengers excluding the driver. For persons traveling to Tamil Nadu from other States (excluding Puducherry, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh) and other places the electronic registration system will continue. The ban on international flight operations will continue in addition to those allowed by the Center. In addition to the above measures, to contain the spread of the pandemic, field-level teams were formed in all districts to monitor situation. In addition, fever camps, surveillance of persons with fever, cough and cold on a daily basis and contact tracking was intensifying and he was a citizen authorities have begun door-to-door testing to identify people with it symptoms of fever and cough, even as confined areas in the city crossed the 600th border. After announcing these new restrictions, the government yesterday warned that night curfew will be imposed with even more severe restrictions if these the measures did not yield the desired results, while people were urged to expand their fuller cooperation in tackling the second wave of COVID pandemic. UNI GV 1120

