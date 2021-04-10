Stuck in the first blow: Vaccine shortages hit poor countries

Over the past two weeks, according to data collected daily by UNICEF, less than 2 million doses of COVAX in total were cleared to be shipped to 92 countries in the developing world the same amount injected into Britain alone.

On Friday, the head of the World Health Organization crashed the shocking imbalance in the COVID-19 global vaccination. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreysus said that while one in four people in rich countries had received a vaccine, only one in 500 people in poor countries had received a dose.

The vaccine shortage stems largely from India’s decision to stop exporting vaccines from its Serum Institute factory, which produces the vast majority of AstraZeneca doses that COVAX calculated to supply about a third of the global population at a time when coronavirus is on the rise worldwide.

COVAX will only deliver vaccines cleared by WHO, and countries are becoming increasingly intolerant. Supplies are declining in some of the first countries to receive COVAX deliveries and the expected delivery of second doses in the recommended 12-week window is currently in doubt. In a statement, the vaccine alliance known as GAVI told the Associated Press that 60 countries have been affected by the delays.

At the vaccination tents set up at Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi, many of those who arrived for their first strokes were worried about when the second one would arrive.

My fear if I do not take the second dose, my immune system will be weak, so I may die, said Oscar Odinga, a civil servant.

WHO internal documents obtained by the AP show uncertainty about shipments causing some countries to lose confidence in COVAX (the effort). This is pushing the WHO to consider speeding up the adoption of vaccines by China and Russia, which are not authorized by any regulator in Europe or North America.

WHO documents show that the UN agency is facing questions from COVAX participants about the divisions in addition to the uncertainty of whether all those vaccinated in round 1 are guaranteed a second dose.

The WHO declined to comment specifically on issues raised in the internal materials, but has previously said countries are keen to get vaccines as soon as possible and insisted it has not heard any complaints about the process.

Concern about the link between AstraZeneca shot and rare blood clots has also created nervousness about both its safety and efficacy, the WHO noted. Among his proposed solutions is a decision to expedite the review of additional products from China and Russia.

The WHO said last month it might be possible to green Chinese vaccines by the end of April.

Some experts have noted that Sinopharm and Sinovac, two vaccines made in China, have no published data and there are reports of people in need of a third dose to be protected.

“If there’s anything we’re missing out on by not fully assessing the risks of serious side effects from these vaccines, it will undermine confidence in all the good products they are using that we know are safe,” said Dora Curry. director of health capital rights at CARE International.

Other experts worried that the delays could undermine confidence in governments that were particularly effective in their vaccination programs and were counting on second doses soon.

In the absence of high vaccination coverage globally, we risk pulling the pandemic for several more years, said Lavanya Vasudevan, an assistant professor at Duke University’s Global Institute of Health. Every day that the virus is in circulation is an opportunity for it to turn into a more deadly variant.

Earlier this month, the WHO called on rich countries to urgently distribute 10 million doses to meet the UN target of starting COVID-19 vaccinations in each country within the first 100 days of the year. So far, countries have pledged hundreds of millions of dollars for COVAX. But there are simply no doses to buy, and no country has agreed to immediately share what it has.

Bilateral dose donations tend to go along political lines, rather than in countries with more infections, and they are not nearly enough to offset the goals that COVAX has set. Think Global Health, a data site managed by the Council on Foreign Relations, identified 19 countries that have donated a total of 27.5 million doses to 102 nations since Thursday.

You can make a strong argument that it would be better to donate in a crisis and get the pandemic under control than to vaccinate low-risk groups at home, said Thomas Bollyky, director of the Global Health Program at the Relationship Council. with Out. Bollyky said COVAX was a huge disappointment and the only option available to most of the world.

According to the International Rescue Committee, cases and deaths with COVID-19 last month rose in multiple crisis-hit countries: by 322% in Kenya, 379% in Yemen and 529% in northeastern Syria.

On Thursday, the agencies behind COVAX WHO, the vaccine alliance GAVI and CEPI, an epidemic preparedness coalition celebrated their distribution of 38 million rescue vaccines in more than 100 countries.

Brook Baker, a vaccine expert at Northeastern University, said the praise message was wrong.

Celebrating enough doses for just 19 million people, or 0.25% of the global population, is a dull tone, he said, adding that it was time for the WHO and partners to be more honest with countries.

WHO and GAVI have repeatedly promised and underestimated, so why should we believe that they will suddenly be able to increase production and deliveries within two months? he said.

Outside the vaccination tents in Nairobi on Thursday, Dr. Duncan Nyukuri, an infectious disease doctor, tried to reassure people who were taking their first dose.

If you take the first dose and fail to take the second dose, it does not mean that your body will be weaker or you will be at an increased risk of infection, he said. What this means is that your body will have developed an immunity against coronavirus infection. But this immunity is not as good as someone who has taken both doses.

Hinnant reported from Paris. Khaled Kazziha in Nairobi, Kenya, contributed.

