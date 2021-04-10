Hospitals in India were drowned by the second wave of coronavirus as vaccines run out

By Muneeza Naqvi, Bibhudatta Pradhan and Dhwani Pandya

India is facing an escalating health crisis, with its second wave of viral infections reaching record highs, crushing hospitals across the country as supplies of intensive care beds and vital medicines come under pressure.

Across the country of South Asia, from the richest state and also hit hardest from Maharashtra to the most populous, Uttar Pradesh, reports are on display of short hospital beds and immunization centers removing people as vaccines run out. India reported more than 145,000 new infections on Saturday, and with over 13 million cases of the virus, it lags behind only the US and Brazil.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope warned that the state had about three days of shots fired at stocks and vaccination centers across the state were being forced to close, and later announced a severe weekend blockade to test and contain the blast. Its capital, Mumbai, currently uses all but 3% of its intensive care hospital beds.

Read | Blockade could be imposed in Maharashtra if government cannot afford to raise Covid-19: Rajesh Tope

India’s capital New Delhi – which is operating under a night owl – reported more than 8,500 new infections on Friday, the highest so far this year, with healthcare workers some of the most affected. At Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, one of the city’s main institutions, 37 doctors were infected with Covid-19 with mostly mild symptoms, two people at the hospital said, asking not to be identified because the information was not public.

In Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, about 40 doctors in the state at King Georges University Medical College have been infected, according to two people with knowledge of the situation.

Fighting Hospitals

It will be a terrible two months, said Shuchin Bajaj, a director at the Ujala Cygnus Hospitals Group, which runs 14 hospitals across northern India. The impact is ten times what it was last year. This time it seems to be affecting younger patients.

A Mumbai state hospital had run out of ICUs and oxygen beds, a doctor who asked not to be identified because of the sensitive nature of the information being said, adding that the new rise in infections was bringing in more patients daily. than the first wave places

Follow the live coronavirus updates here

There were also reports of shortages of Remdesivir, a broad-spectrum anti-viral drug used to treat Covid-19, Bajaj said, adding that getting supplies of medicines was becoming difficult in his hospitals.

Surgery numbers

Last month India halted exports of Covid-19 vaccines to focus on its domestic demands, a blow to Prime Minister Narendra Modis’s much-needed vaccine diplomacy efforts. The country sent more than 64 million shots between mid-January and March, 10.5 million as grants or aid, and another 18 million for the WHO-led Covax initiative.

India has administered a total of 98 million doses to 3.6% of its population, of which 6% have received one dose and only about 0.9% have received two required shots, according to Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker. This is far below the country’s goal of immunizing 300 million people by August.

Read | India’s double cases, Covid-19, but vaccines run out in some states

The twelve-fold jump in new infections daily in India, from around 11,000 in early February, comes as five Indian states are in the midst of local elections and northern Uttarakhand is holding Kumbh Mela month, a pilgrimage expected to attract hundreds of thousands of worshipers on the banks of the Ganges River.

The second wave is bigger and faster than the first wave, but we have lost our coordinates to politics, said Kunal Sarkar, a cardiologist at Medica Super Special Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal. Politicians are happy collecting votes as the pandemic is on the rise.

In recent weeks, television footage and newspapers have been full of images of massive crowds at campaign rallies, with social distance and masks missing.

The only good news we know now is what to do, Bajaj said. We know what the warning signs are. We were not experimenting with patients.

– With the help of Archana Chaudhary, Upmanyu Trivedi and Sudhi Ranjan Sen.