A look at Trevor Bauer’s history of discussing foreign substances in baseballs and increasing the speed of rotation

Is Trevor Bauer in trouble? This is the question on the minds of many baseball fans after it was reported that Major League Baseball is considering a lot of baseballs for foreign substances from the recent release of the Dodgers pitcher in Oakland. For several years now, the survivor of the drone accident has been quite vocal on the topic of foreign substances, namely pine tar, and as such now has a close connection to the topic. That said, he isnot a fan of this current investigation.

It all really started in 2018, when Bauer used his Twitter account to cause some controversy. A sub-post posted on May 1 of that year reads as follows:

Bauer asserted that the comment was not “for any person or any player or organization, coaching staff”, in a interview with Sporting News a little over a week after you sent that tweet. In the same conversation, he noted that the use of foreign substances was “quite widespread,” and compared it to the use of steroids in the 1990s in that everyone was using it, before discovering that he himself had investigated the effect that adhesives had on increasing the rate of rotation. His results were that they led to an increase.

But even if he never fully said, “Astros are cheating” – and not in the way you are probably thinking now – the bigger context was about the Astros’ rising nucleus and their increased rotation rate. A day after he posted that original tweet, however, it happened.

Immediately, many wondered if Bauer was using foreign substances at the beginning of the exit to test a point. No one knows for sure, given his lack of a comment, but it is worth noting that at the same press conference where it happened, he called for legalization of pitchers using foreign substances in the mound to aid their rhythm of rotation.

The 2019 season came and went without much discussion on the topic from Bauer’s end, but things picked up again shortly after MLB released the results of an investigation that showed the Astros were taking part in the biggest fraud scandal in modern baseball history – one that involved the use of trash cans to signal bathers what pitch would come next.

In mid-February 2020, Bauer had an essay posted on The Players’ Tribune entitled “I wish I was wrong“The title had to do with how the truth of what Astros’ deed was doing to deceive was worse than his accusations of their pitchers treating the norms of rotation with foreign substances. That does not mean that the theme last not to be touched, he wrote the following:

“I’ve been following the spin since 2012. For eight years I tried to figure out how to increase the spin on my fastball because I had identified it backwards as such a massive advantage. I knew if I could learn it. “Growing it up through training and technique would be great. But eight years later, I did not find any other way but to use foreign substances.”

Immediately after it was published, he wrote that the MLB would never do anything about the problem of foreign substances because, according to Bauer, 70 percent of major league pitchers “use some sort of technically illegal substance on the ball.” .

He repeated that number in an episode of “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, “but made sure to add that he does not use those substances because he has” morals “.

While the truth was not told in his essay, it was implied that there is a moral failure in their use because the people most affected by fraudsters are those who, however, are not committing fraud. Jobs are lost unfairly, starting roles are taken away and even big prizes are lost – keep that last point in mind.

Then a month later came a pretty big breakthrough from FanGraphs’ Ben Clemens, who discovered that Bauer’s rotation rate in September 2019 nailed quite dramatically. Was it another “experiment” that lasted a little longer than a start this time? Well, that started a trend that bled in July 2020.

Remember a little about the prices I told you to keep in mind?

The league announced in late March new guidelines to crack down on foreign substances used to treat baseballs and Bauer has now been caught as a result. Why did this happen? Who knows. Maybe it was the championship taking all the aforementioned context and putting the two and two together. Maybe it was even the fact that Bauer is co-founder of a site that sells reading goods “Legalize Tar Pine“

Whatever the reason, one thing is for sure: just as it can be difficult to remove pine tar, or other foreign sticky substances, from your hands, it is difficult to remove Trevor Bauer from talking about the same substances used in baseball. because he has spoken openly about their advantages for years.