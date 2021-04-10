Government to Decide on Wearing Tudung for Nurses Until National Day Rally in August: Premier Lee, Singapore News & Top Stories

SINGAPORE – Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong hopes a decision on the wearing of tudung by Muslim nurses as part of their uniform could be announced at the National Day Rally in late August.

Prime Minister Lee told reporters this Saturday (April 10th) following a closed-door dialogue with about 70 Malaysian / Muslim communities and religious leaders on the issue at the Civil Service Club on Tessensohn Street.

He added that while the Government should be prepared to take such an action, as attitudes have changed and tudung is now more common in social and work environments, more work needs to be done.

Prime Minister Lee said: “Before we make the change, we need to prepare the ground. We need to make sure everyone understands that this is a careful adjustment, not a wholesale change, and we want people to understand that what are the limits, as we make these changes “.

He added that the Government should ensure that Singaporeans, both Muslims and non-Muslims, were willing to accept the measure.

He said the last time he had such a dialogue on the same issue was in 2014, and Saturday’s dialogue was honest and sincere.

As a multi-racial and multi-religious country, a delicate balance needs to be struck, but Singapore is fully committed to maintaining its harmony and preserving common space, he said.

“We want to avoid creating unwanted consequences when we make moves with good intentions.”

The change for Muslim nurses to wear tudung with their uniforms can be made, said Prime Minister Lee.

“We want to do it but it will take some time. I have discussed the issue with community leaders and asked them to help us in this process over the next few months.

“And I hope that until the National Day Rally, which will be at the end of August, we should be ready to make a decision and I should have something to report on,” he added.

While the issue has been discussed for years, Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam had revealed during a dialogue with senior Muslim leaders on March 23 that the government was considering allowing nurses to come to work tudung.

It was a point he said he had made in a similar dialogue with leaders last August.

Mr Shanmugam had said during the March dialogue that the discussions were ongoing and would last several more months, adding that the Government’s view was likely to change.

Mr Shanmugam’s comments came two weeks after the speeches of two Malays / Muslim ministers in Parliament on the issue drew a backlash from some in the community.

The Minister in charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli had told Parliament on March 8 that the public service policy on uniforms could not be leaned towards any particular religious faith, except for practices inherited from the British government.

“Allowing tudung would introduce a very visible religious sign that identifies any nurse or officer in a tudung uniform as a Muslim,” he said at the time during the budget debate.

This was in response to Labor MP Faisal Manap, who had asked whether nurses and those serving in uniformed services could be allowed to wear tudung.

On Saturday, Mr Masagos said the recent dialogue was constructive and honest, and both the Government and the community let him understand each other much better.

“There was a common understanding that this issue should be handled with care because it involves racial and religious sensitivities, and therefore, we can not rush for a decision,” he told reporters.

He said Singapore’s racial and religious harmony was precious and the Muslim community will defend this along with the rest of Singaporeans.

“We will continue to engage Singaporeans on this issue, I hope to seek everyone’s support as we think about this issue, and work towards an outcome that is acceptable to all Singaporeans.”