Connect with us

International

Government to Decide on Wearing Tudung for Nurses Until National Day Rally in August: Premier Lee, Singapore News & Top Stories

Avatar

Published

3 mins ago

on

By


SINGAPORE – Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong hopes a decision on the wearing of tudung by Muslim nurses as part of their uniform could be announced at the National Day Rally in late August.

Prime Minister Lee told reporters this Saturday (April 10th) following a closed-door dialogue with about 70 Malaysian / Muslim communities and religious leaders on the issue at the Civil Service Club on Tessensohn Street.

He added that while the Government should be prepared to take such an action, as attitudes have changed and tudung is now more common in social and work environments, more work needs to be done.

Prime Minister Lee said: “Before we make the change, we need to prepare the ground. We need to make sure everyone understands that this is a careful adjustment, not a wholesale change, and we want people to understand that what are the limits, as we make these changes “.

He added that the Government should ensure that Singaporeans, both Muslims and non-Muslims, were willing to accept the measure.

He said the last time he had such a dialogue on the same issue was in 2014, and Saturday’s dialogue was honest and sincere.

As a multi-racial and multi-religious country, a delicate balance needs to be struck, but Singapore is fully committed to maintaining its harmony and preserving common space, he said.

“We want to avoid creating unwanted consequences when we make moves with good intentions.”

The change for Muslim nurses to wear tudung with their uniforms can be made, said Prime Minister Lee.

“We want to do it but it will take some time. I have discussed the issue with community leaders and asked them to help us in this process over the next few months.

“And I hope that until the National Day Rally, which will be at the end of August, we should be ready to make a decision and I should have something to report on,” he added.

While the issue has been discussed for years, Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam had revealed during a dialogue with senior Muslim leaders on March 23 that the government was considering allowing nurses to come to work tudung.

It was a point he said he had made in a similar dialogue with leaders last August.

Mr Shanmugam had said during the March dialogue that the discussions were ongoing and would last several more months, adding that the Government’s view was likely to change.

Mr Shanmugam’s comments came two weeks after the speeches of two Malays / Muslim ministers in Parliament on the issue drew a backlash from some in the community.

The Minister in charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli had told Parliament on March 8 that the public service policy on uniforms could not be leaned towards any particular religious faith, except for practices inherited from the British government.

“Allowing tudung would introduce a very visible religious sign that identifies any nurse or officer in a tudung uniform as a Muslim,” he said at the time during the budget debate.

This was in response to Labor MP Faisal Manap, who had asked whether nurses and those serving in uniformed services could be allowed to wear tudung.

On Saturday, Mr Masagos said the recent dialogue was constructive and honest, and both the Government and the community let him understand each other much better.

“There was a common understanding that this issue should be handled with care because it involves racial and religious sensitivities, and therefore, we can not rush for a decision,” he told reporters.

He said Singapore’s racial and religious harmony was precious and the Muslim community will defend this along with the rest of Singaporeans.

“We will continue to engage Singaporeans on this issue, I hope to seek everyone’s support as we think about this issue, and work towards an outcome that is acceptable to all Singaporeans.”



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: