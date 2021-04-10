International
The fictitious photo misleads the support of celebrities for Xinjiang cotton
Copyright AFP 2017-2021. All rights reserved.
As Chinese celebrities sever ties with brands after they vowed to ban Xinjiang cotton supply for alleged human rights abuses in the region, a photo collage has surfaced in social media posts claiming to show ten Hong celebrities Congolese holding banners with the message: I wear Xinjiang cotton The claim is false: the images were doctorated by a social media campaign in 2016 to support local firefighters.
The image was posted here on March 26, 2021 in a tweet distributed more than 500 times.
The photo collage seems to show ten Hong Kong celebrities holding a banner with the message I wear Xinjiang cotton.
Below the photos, the slogan: We support Xinjiang Mian Hua appears in red.
Mian Hua is the Chinese pinyin for the word cotton, and features the letters H and M in the style of the H&M clothing brand.
In recent years, CCP [Chinese Communist Party]has changed, capturing a large number of Hong Kong artists. These artists are also very cheap. In order to serve the Chinese Communist Party, they do not need even a little dignity, it is written in the tweet in part.
The celebrities featured in this post are: actor Eric Tsang, actor Andy Lau, singer Eason Chan, actor Jordan Chan Siu-chun, actor Julian Cheung, actress Myolie Wu, actor Oscar Leung, TV star Raymond Cho, model Konnie Lui and actress – singer Miriam Yueng.
Clothing brands like H&M and Nike have been hit with boycott by celebrities and tech firms in China after they vowed to cut off cotton supplies from Xinjiang, following reports of human rights abuses in the region.
Rights groups say at least one million Uighurs and other predominantly Muslim minorities have been prisoners in camps in Xinjiang, where authorities are also accused of forcibly sterilizing women and imposing forced labor.
Beijing ka strongly denied the allegations and says training programs, work schemes, and better education have helped quell extremism in the region.
The same image has been widely circulated on social media, including here Facebook, Tweet, and blogs here AND here.
Photo changed
However, the photos in the social media posts that apparently support Xinjiang’s end have been changed.
A reverse image search on Google tracked down seven of the 10 celebrity images in the photo collage in a support campaign for firefighters in Hong Kong.
Pictures of Tsang, Lau, Chan, Chan Siu-chun, Cheung, Wu and Leung holding banners unrelated to Xinjiang appear init video released June 29, 2016 on the YouTube channel of Hong Kong broadcaster The Television Broadcasts Limited.
The newspapers they carry actually read Homage to all front-line firefighters in Chinese.
The video, called The True Hero – Greetings to Our Firefighters, was created as part of a online vigilance organized by a group of artists and broadcasting companies to honor two firefighters who lost their lives in a fire in the Hong Kong district of Ngau Tau Kok in 2016.
Further reverse image searches found three other celebrities featured in deceptive social media posts, who also took part in the vigilance of firefighters online.
Raymond Cho’s picture appears here on Weibo on June 26, 2016; while the original photo of Konnie Lui can be found at it photo posted on Facebook on June 26, 2016. Original photo by Miriam Yueng here in an article in the local newspaper in Hong Kong, Ming Paos, on June 27, 2016.
The documents they hold also read Homage to all front line firefighters.
The word Mian Hua is taken from a published photo here on Weibo under the official account of the Chinese state newspaper People Daily on March 24, 2021. Below is a comparison of the photo of the stage written under the photo collage (L) and the photo by Peoples Daily (R):
The fraudulent claim was also denied by the University of Hong Kong fact-finding project for Journalism and Media Studies Annie Lab here on April 1, 2021.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]