As Chinese celebrities sever ties with brands after they vowed to ban Xinjiang cotton supply for alleged human rights abuses in the region, a photo collage has surfaced in social media posts claiming to show ten Hong celebrities Congolese holding banners with the message: I wear Xinjiang cotton The claim is false: the images were doctorated by a social media campaign in 2016 to support local firefighters.

The image was posted here on March 26, 2021 in a tweet distributed more than 500 times.

The photo collage seems to show ten Hong Kong celebrities holding a banner with the message I wear Xinjiang cotton.

Below the photos, the slogan: We support Xinjiang Mian Hua appears in red.

Mian Hua is the Chinese pinyin for the word cotton, and features the letters H and M in the style of the H&M clothing brand.

A screenshot, taken on April 6, 2021, of the fraudulent post.

In recent years, CCP [Chinese Communist Party]has changed, capturing a large number of Hong Kong artists. These artists are also very cheap. In order to serve the Chinese Communist Party, they do not need even a little dignity, it is written in the tweet in part.

The celebrities featured in this post are: actor Eric Tsang, actor Andy Lau, singer Eason Chan, actor Jordan Chan Siu-chun, actor Julian Cheung, actress Myolie Wu, actor Oscar Leung, TV star Raymond Cho, model Konnie Lui and actress – singer Miriam Yueng.

Clothing brands like H&M and Nike have been hit with boycott by celebrities and tech firms in China after they vowed to cut off cotton supplies from Xinjiang, following reports of human rights abuses in the region.

Rights groups say at least one million Uighurs and other predominantly Muslim minorities have been prisoners in camps in Xinjiang, where authorities are also accused of forcibly sterilizing women and imposing forced labor.

Beijing ka strongly denied the allegations and says training programs, work schemes, and better education have helped quell extremism in the region.

The same image has been widely circulated on social media, including here Facebook, Tweet, and blogs here AND here.

Photo changed

However, the photos in the social media posts that apparently support Xinjiang’s end have been changed.

A reverse image search on Google tracked down seven of the 10 celebrity images in the photo collage in a support campaign for firefighters in Hong Kong.

Pictures of Tsang, Lau, Chan, Chan Siu-chun, Cheung, Wu and Leung holding banners unrelated to Xinjiang appear init video released June 29, 2016 on the YouTube channel of Hong Kong broadcaster The Television Broadcasts Limited.

The newspapers they carry actually read Homage to all front-line firefighters in Chinese.

Compare screenshots of images from rogue posting and YouTube video.

The video, called The True Hero – Greetings to Our Firefighters, was created as part of a online vigilance organized by a group of artists and broadcasting companies to honor two firefighters who lost their lives in a fire in the Hong Kong district of Ngau Tau Kok in 2016.

Further reverse image searches found three other celebrities featured in deceptive social media posts, who also took part in the vigilance of firefighters online.

Raymond Cho’s picture appears here on Weibo on June 26, 2016; while the original photo of Konnie Lui can be found at it photo posted on Facebook on June 26, 2016. Original photo by Miriam Yueng here in an article in the local newspaper in Hong Kong, Ming Paos, on June 27, 2016.

The documents they hold also read Homage to all front line firefighters.

Compare screenshots of images from rogue posting and photos from Weibo, Facebook and Ming Paos article.

The word Mian Hua is taken from a published photo here on Weibo under the official account of the Chinese state newspaper People Daily on March 24, 2021. Below is a comparison of the photo of the stage written under the photo collage (L) and the photo by Peoples Daily (R):

An on-screen comparison of the stage written under the photo collage and photo by Peoples Daily.

The fraudulent claim was also denied by the University of Hong Kong fact-finding project for Journalism and Media Studies Annie Lab here on April 1, 2021.