COVID-19: One year MIQ facilities in New Zealand

Joint chief Megan Main said staff working at the facilities had made “significant personal sacrifices” to keep those people safe.

More than 850 people tested positive for COVID-19 during their stay – including about 95 current cases.

Main said MIQ had been a process of continuous improvement and the larger learning curve had been adjusted “at a pace”.

“If something goes wrong, we come together and learn from it. If our operating environment needs to change, we work together with colleagues from the Ministry of Health in particular to see the new policies we need to introduce. Everything that needs to be done. “We are doing to strengthen the control of infection prevention. face to face with the rhythm,” she said.

“We have learned as we went and we are in such a different position today than a year ago. I’m really proud of where we have come from. I’m proud of the people involved and I’m proud of what we have been able to do. to do for New Zealand “.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment alone has spent more than $ 450 million on the system so far. This excludes expenditures made by the Ministry of Health before June 2020 and those of agencies such as the police, the Defense Force and the Ministry of Health.

There are more than 4,500 hotel rooms across five cities, served by more than 4,000 staff.

They have distributed 9.1 million meals and snacks and carried out more than 900 swabs every day.

Brigadier Jim Bliss said MIQ had grown into a “massive logistical exercise which is developing very well and has served our country very well”.

He said he wanted to acknowledge the resilience of returnees from all over the world – sometimes in “extremely difficult circumstances”.

“They have had significant restrictions on their movement and contact with the outside world, but they have stoically completed their 14 days of managed isolation and, where necessary, quarantine. They have all played a really important role. important. “

One year of MIQ: A timeline

February 6: The first taste of quarantine in New Zealand. 193 departures arrive with an Air New Zealand flight from Wuhan. 23 continue to Australia and the rest are held for two weeks at a military base in Whangaparaoa.

March 14: The government announces that anyone entering the country will have to be isolated for 14 days, except people coming from the Pacific. Cruise ships are prohibited from the country. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern later advised that any tourist entering the country and not self-isolated could be deported.

March 19: The government announces it will close the country’s borders to everyone except New Zealand citizens and permanent residents.

March 20: A MIQ unit has been established as part of the COVID-19 government-wide response.

March 24: Any international achievement indicating COVID-19 symptoms is taken to a quarantine facility near Auckland Airport. Any other arrival that does not have a convenient self-isolation plan – or a way to achieve their self-isolation within a 5-hour drive from Auckland Airport – is placed in secluded managed hotels.

April 9: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces that anyone coming to the country who directs their flight after midnight that day will have to go to government-provided secluded isolation. Up to 18 hotels in Auckland and Christchurch will be used.

June 17: Air Commodore Darryn Webb is appointed Head of Managed Isolation and Quarantine and Megan Woods given Ministerial responsibility.

Webb orders a full inspection of the hotels, doubles the number of Defense Force staff assisting in their management and brings out the exit test, ensuring that no one leaves a facility without a negative COVID-19 test.

This is in response to reports of returnees mingling and mingling in the premises and members of the public holding events at MIQ hotels.

June 21: MIQ is gradually expanding – with new spaces opening up in Rotorua, then in Christchurch, Hamilton and Auckland. By the end of the month there are 32 hotels.

June 28: Government issues summary of MIQ. MBIE says it is standardizing procedures in hotels. People who break the rules will face a fine of $ 4,000 or six months in prison.

July 4: A woman climbs the fence of the Pullman Hotel in Auckland and escapes. She was caught several streets away, arrested and charged under the COVID-19 Public Health Response Act.

July 7: A man leaves the Stamford MIQ Hotel in Auckland and goes to the supermarket. He is charged under the COVID-19 Public Health Response Act and the siege at all MIQ facilities has been modernized to six-meter high barriers.

July 9: The government announces that there will be a permanent police presence in every MIQ facility.

Meanwhile, a man cuts a fence at the Distinction MIQ hotel in Hamilton, escapes, visits a liquor store and is arrested.

July 11: A person breaks a window at the Waipuna MIQ hotel on Mount Wellington and escapes. They were caught an hour later and a security guard was placed outside their room for the rest of their stay.

July 24: Four teenagers and a mother leave the Distinction MIQ hotel in Hamilton to try and attend their father’s funeral. They were caught in a park about an hour later – the mother was given a two-week prison sentence.

July 30: A man fled the Crowne Plaza MIQ Hotel in Auckland and the road was blocked. He is charged under the COVID-19 Public Health Response Act.

August 11: A tariff scheme is introduced. Returnees arriving in less than 90 days must pay $ 3,100 per person for an individual room – approximately half the total cost of their stay.

August 20: Authorities have a theory as to how a maintenance worker caught COVID-19 at the Rydges Hotel in late July. It is believed that the virus may have been transmitted through an up button.

October 2: Authorities detect a recent COVID-19 infection again in a rubbish bin lid affected by two different MIQ guests at the Rydges MIQ Hotel in Auckland. From now on, it has been announced that all bins at MIQ facilities will be untouched, and all debris will need to be safely closed.

October 5: A MIQ booking system has been launched. Anyone entering New Zealand will have to reserve a seat at a MIQ facility if they arrive after 12 noon on November 3rd. The only exceptions are people who meet very strict emergency allocation criteria – ie. for their health.

December 4: More people now qualify for emergency scheduling, with expanded criteria to include people visiting dying relatives, people having to care for a dependent in New Zealand, and some critical workers.

December 14: New Zealand Army Brigadier General Jim Bliss is named the new head of Managed Isolation and Quarantine.

January 28: No returnees will be sent to the Pullman MIQ Hotel in Auckland, as authorities investigate the transmission of the virus among four guests.

January 19: A staff member at the Great Millennium is fired after a 20-minute “bedroom meeting” with a returnee.

100,000 converter arrived at MIQ.

February 20: MIQ workers begin to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

March 2: MIQ fees increase by about $ 2000 for temporary visa holders.

March 23: People now have to stay in New Zealand for at least 180 days to be exempt from MIQ fees.

1st April: It is now easier for people to travel urgently to New Zealand and secure a seat at MIQ without booking in advance. MBIE has expanded the criteria for the distribution of emergencies.

April 9: A security guard working at the Grand Millennium MIQ Hotel tested positive for COVID-19. Health authorities begin an audit of the hotel.

RNZ