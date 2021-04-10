Protests erupt in Pakistan demanding Imran Khan apologize for the rape statement







The demonstration was staged on Thursday by rights activists and civil society representatives outside the National Press Club here, Pakistan International News reported.

Protesters criticized Khan for what they called “blaming the victims” and apologized for the comment he made during a question and answer session with the public when asked to suggest a solution to the growing cases of child abuse in the country.

Protesters were holding banners and banners written with their apology request and said such statements would encourage rapists.

“It can be considered an opinion when an ordinary person says such a thing, but if a prime minister makes such a comment, it becomes a political statement. We can not ignore such a statement that puts the burden of such crimes on “The way women dress is a dangerous statement for women like us who work in offices, fields and factories,” said one protester.

Last week, Khan blamed “fahashi” (vulgarity) for the increase in rape and sexual violence instead of the deterioration of law and order in the country.

As he received calls from people Sunday, Khan – when asked by a caller what the government plans to do in light of growing incidents of rape and sexual violence, especially against children – said there is some fighting that governments and legislation alone cannot to win and that society must unite in war. He said it was important for societies to be protected from “fahashi” (vulgarity), Geo News reported.

The Prime Minister said that the incidents of rape and sexual violence that make their way to the media are only one percent of the current horrific crimes of such a nature that occur.

Khan said when he went to the UK, during the 1970s to play cricket, the culture of “sex, drugs and rock n roll” was rising. He said nowadays, divorce rates “have risen to 70 percent because of vulgarity in that society.” He said that the whole concept of ‘fart’ (or cover, or modesty) in

His remarks sparked outrage in the country where women are subjected to and deprived of basic rights like education.

Human rights activist Tahira Abdullah said this outrage against Khan’s statement was because he was asked about the rise in child abuse cases, but in response, he began blaming rising vulgarity and a lack of ‘forgiveness’ among women for such incidents. “If these are the reasons, then why are dead women, animals and children raped in our society,” she asked.

She asked the Prime Minister to take his words and apologize.

Meanwhile, the former secretary of the Women’s Parliament Shaista Pervaiz Malik, MNA, said that Prime Minister Khan needed to do a reality check and speak only after examining the larger view of our social structure.

Official statistics in Pakistan have revealed that at least 11 rape incidents are reported in the country every day, with over 22,000 cases reported to the police in the last six years.

However, only 77 of the accused have been convicted which accounts for 0.3 per cent of the total figure, Geo News reported.

These statistics were obtained from the Pakistan Police, Law and Justice Commission, the Pakistan Human Rights Commission, the Women’s Foundation and the provincial welfare agencies.

Moreover, in February, in an insensitive move, the Department of Forensic Medicine of Khyber University Medical College proposed a plan to charge rape victims 25,000 Rs Pakistan for medical examination and 5,000 Rs for an autopsy for local Peshawar residents. ISLAMABAD: A protest erupted here against Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, demanding a public apology from him for his statement blaming “vulgarity” in society for rape and sexual violence.The demonstration was staged on Thursday by rights activists and civil society representatives outside the National Press Club here, Pakistan International News reported.Protesters criticized Khan for what they called “blaming the victims” and apologized for the comment he made during a question and answer session with the public when asked to suggest a solution to the growing cases of child abuse in the country.Protesters were holding banners and banners written with their apology request and said such statements would encourage rapists.“It can be considered an opinion when an ordinary person says such a thing, but if a prime minister makes such a comment, it becomes a political statement. We can not ignore such a statement that puts the burden of such crimes on “The way women dress is a dangerous statement for women like us who work in offices, fields and factories,” said one protester.Last week, Khan blamed “fahashi” (vulgarity) for the increase in rape and sexual violence instead of the deterioration of law and order in the country.As he received calls from people Sunday, Khan – when asked by a caller what the government plans to do in light of growing incidents of rape and sexual violence, especially against children – said there is some fighting that governments and legislation alone cannot to win and that society must unite in war. He said it was important for societies to be protected from “fahashi” (vulgarity), Geo News reported.The Prime Minister said that the incidents of rape and sexual violence that make their way to the media are only one percent of the current horrific crimes of such a nature that occur.Khan said when he went to the UK, during the 1970s to play cricket, the culture of “sex, drugs and rock n roll” was rising. He said nowadays, divorce rates “have risen to 70 percent because of vulgarity in that society.” He said that the whole concept of ‘fart’ (or cover, or modesty) in Islam has a purpose for it which is to “keep the temptation under control.”His remarks sparked outrage in the country where women are subjected to and deprived of basic rights like education.Human rights activist Tahira Abdullah said this outrage against Khan’s statement was because he was asked about the rise in child abuse cases, but in response, he began blaming rising vulgarity and a lack of ‘forgiveness’ among women for such incidents. “If these are the reasons, then why are dead women, animals and children raped in our society,” she asked.She asked the Prime Minister to take his words and apologize.Meanwhile, the former secretary of the Women’s Parliament Shaista Pervaiz Malik, MNA, said that Prime Minister Khan needed to do a reality check and speak only after examining the larger view of our social structure.Official statistics in Pakistan have revealed that at least 11 rape incidents are reported in the country every day, with over 22,000 cases reported to the police in the last six years.However, only 77 of the accused have been convicted which accounts for 0.3 per cent of the total figure, Geo News reported.These statistics were obtained from the Pakistan Police, Law and Justice Commission, the Pakistan Human Rights Commission, the Women’s Foundation and the provincial welfare agencies.Moreover, in February, in an insensitive move, the Department of Forensic Medicine of Khyber University Medical College proposed a plan to charge rape victims 25,000 Rs Pakistan for medical examination and 5,000 Rs for an autopsy for local Peshawar residents.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos