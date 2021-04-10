Fresh COVID blockades worldwide as vaccine efforts stall | Coronavirus pandemic news

New blockages and curfews have been imposed on tens of millions of people from India to Argentina as COVID-19 infections have risen again and the spread of vaccines has been hampered by shortages and fears of side effects.

In India, the worst-hit state of Maharashtra was running out of vaccines as the health system plummeted under the weight of contagious disease, which has killed 2.9 million people worldwide.

Leaving it guarded by mass religious festivals, political rallies and spectators at cricket matches, the world’s second most populous nation has added more than a million new infections since the end of March.

Every weekend, from Saturday to the end of April, Maharashtras 125 million people will be locked in their homes if they do not travel or go shopping for food or medicine.

Home stay orders were also set to take effect for Bogota’s eight million residents as the Colombian capital battled a third wave of infections, adding to the curfew that now covers seven million in four other major cities.

Argentina entered a curfew on Friday night, passing from midnight to 6 a.m. every day until April 30th.

It will be in force in places with the highest risk, mainly urban centers, where bars and restaurants will close at 11:00.

Argentina and Colombia have recorded about 2.5 million cases of coronavirus, figures surpassed only by Brazil in the region.

The whole of France is subject to restrictions of one form, while the efforts of German governments to curb movement and trade have been thwarted by some states refusing to follow the proposals.

Now Berlin is changing the rules to centralize power, arrangements that could begin with the curfew and some school closures in particularly affected areas.

But some countries were in the process of opening up.

Italy was set to end blockades from next week for Lombardy, the epicenter of its coronavirus pandemic and several other regions by improving infection statistics.

Neighboring Slovenia announced it would ease coronavirus restrictions and suspend a six-month curfew starting Monday.

Oscillating propagation

As in India, Europes stuttering vaccine spread faced numerous setbacks on Friday as European Union regulators said they were considering the side effects of the Johnson & Johnson strike and France further restricted its use of the AstraZeneca strike.

France has repeatedly changed the rules for the AstraZenecas vaccine, first out of doubts about its effectiveness, then out of fear it could be linked to a blood clot.

The World Health Organization said there was insufficient data to support the switching of COVID-19 vaccines between doses.

Regarding the J&J shooting, the European Medicines Agency said that four serious cases of unusual blood clots had been reported, one of them fatal with the vaccine, which uses technology similar to AstraZeneca.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it had found no causal link between the stroke and the clot, but noted that some individuals in the country had blood clots and low platelet levels after receiving the vaccine, and its investigation was ongoing.

Both strikes have been approved for use in the EU but the J&J vaccine has not yet been rolled out and various EU countries have banned or restricted the use of AstraZeneca.

An AstraZeneca spokesman said half of its vaccine deliveries to the EU would be delayed this week.

In Brazil, the Senate said it would open an investigation into governments dealing with the pandemic, as President Jair Bolsonaro continued to resist blocking measures even with COVID-19 deaths in new registers.

However, on Friday, Rio de Janeiro was changing restrictions in the country for two weeks, reopening restaurants and bars, even though the city’s famous beaches remained closed.