In ruling BJP, Ally decides on shocking losses in Tripura tribal council polls





TIPRA was created by former Congress leader and Royal Pradyot of Tripura Manikya Deb Burman (File) Agartala: The BJP is on track for a massive loss in tribal council polls in Tripura, where the party rules in alliance with the IPFT (Tripura Indigenous Peoples Front). Crucial Tripura Autonomous County Council polls show a new outfit – TIPRA (Regional Progressive Local Alliance) – leading in 18 of the 28 countries. BJP and its ally lead in seven. TIPRA is led by royal Tripura Pradyot Manikya Deb Burman, who resigned as head of state congressional unit in September over disagreements with the party’s handling of citizenship law protests. The council consists of 30 seats, of which 28 are elected and two appointed by the Governor. These 30 seats are distributed in 20 segments of the Assembly. In the last Autonomous County Council elections, held in May 2015, the CPIM-led Left Front cleared the table, winning 25 seats. In the 2018 Assembly elections, the BJP-IPFT couple fought again to win 18 of the 20 constituencies holding tribal council seats. However, three years later, they are set for an embarrassing turn. Elections were held on 6 April. On Friday a group of unidentified men allegedly attacked TIPRA executives and candidates as they visited the office of the Mohanpur Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM). The SDM office is one of 16 polling stations. “There may have been a quarrel between TIPRA supporters and some people when he (Mr. Deb Burman) visited the SDM office …. we did not notice (if) he was attacked. He arrived home (Agartala) safe Manik Lal Das, Chief Inspector of Police (West Tripura), told the PTI news agency. Mr. Deb Burman, who is one of those running in this election, said he went to the SDM office with a candidate to discuss the counting process when the violence erupted. He told PTI police personnel present there were more than the attackers. He also said that the Prime Minister of Tripura Biplab Kumar Deb and the state DGP (Director General of Police) had secured him for actions against the culprits. However, Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath later claimed the incident was the result of TIPRA supporters trying to create problems in the SDM office. The Autonomous County Council covers about two-thirds of the state’s territory, and the tribal people who live and vote here are a strong political force in Tripura – as well as a barometer of the fate of political parties. They make up about a third of the state’s 40 lakh population. With data from PTI

