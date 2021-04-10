Uber driver stopped at Pittsburgh International Airport after running inside to use WPXI bathroom





CITIZENSHIP OF FIND, Pa. – An Uber driver says she was stopped from the airport after running inside to use the bathroom. I have a rating of 4.94 with Uber. I am in the top two percentages. I have over 3,000 trips that have started or ended at the airport over the last four years, said Krissy Rothaus. Rothaus said it happened on a slow day in December when she was the only driver there. When her two passengers started loading their luggage, she asked if they would stay with the car so she could use the bathroom. She told us that the bathroom is visible from the curb and she turned in just a few minutes. [DOWNLOAD: Free WPXI apps for alerts as news breaks] There are usually portable toilets for drivers, but Rothaus said a storm had destroyed them. Let alone that they are so disgusting, most women will not use them, she said. Drivers are not allowed to leave their car unattended. When she returned, a man was photographing her license plate. I got a text from Uber saying because I got a quote from the airport, I am banned from the airport indefinitely by departures and departures, Rothaus said. Uber told Channel 11s Cara Sapida they asked the airport to review the ban on drivers with minor quotes. They also demanded that citations be distributed on paper so that drivers are not blinded. The company sent a statement to Channel 11: Pittsburgh Airport has a policy that makes it almost impossible for drivers to know when they have received a ticket and requires that we remove driver access to the airport without any possibility of complaint. The airport has refused to update the policy to be more convenient for drivers, despite our repeated requests for several years. Airport officials also sent a statement to Channel 11 in response to the story: Safety and security at Pittsburgh International is our highest priority. We are investigating this matter and will work with Uber to identify a resolution.







