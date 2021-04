Amid Beijing’s ongoing quarrel with foreign companies over forced labor issues in Xinjiang, Chinese television channels have censored the logos and symbols of brands on sneakers and T-shirts worn by their competitors at various shows. Since the end of March, broadcast platforms in China have begun to blur the logos of Western brands like Adidas worn by contestants performing dance, song and comedy routines, The New York Times reported. This comes after well-known international companies said they would avoid using cotton produced in China’s western Chinese region of Xinjiang, where authorities are accused of launching a wide-ranging repression campaign against ethnic minorities, including Uighurs. Recently, several companies, including H&M and Nike, came under tremendous pressure after saying they were concerned about allegations that forced labor was used to produce cotton in Xinjiang. They have also come under pressure amid rising tensions between China and the West. The ruling Communist Party attacked H&M, Nike and other shoe and clothing brands last week after the United States, the European Union, Britain and Canada imposed travel and financial sanctions on officials accused of abusing Xinjiang in northwest China. China has been globally rebuked for oppressing Uighur Muslims by sending them to mass detention camps, interfering with their religious activities, and sending community members to undergo a form of forced re-education or indoctrination. Ying Zhu, a media professor at New York City University and Hong Kong Baptist University, suggested that censorship was a response to state and grassroots patriotism, especially as nationalist viewers’ opinions become more prominent and lofty. “The pressure is both top-down and bottom-up,” said Professor Zhu. “There is no need for the state to issue a directive for companies to congregate. Nationalist sentiments are high and powerful, and they stifle all other voices.” Last month, Chinese media called for a Chinese boycott of Swedish multinational retailer H&M, Nike and Adidas sportswear companies; New equilibrium; Burberry and other members of the Best Cotton Initiative (BCI) who have expressed concerns or pledged not to use supply chain components produced in Xinjiang, the South China Morning Post reported. H&M, the world’s second-largest apparel retailer, has been pulled from major e-commerce stores in China and blocked by several major research, appraisal and rating apps. Dozens of Chinese celebrities have terminated contracts or said they would sever ties with the brands, including Nike, Adidas, Puma, Converse, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger and Uniqlo – a move praised by state media. H&M was forced to close 20 stores in China following its statement on forced labor in Xinjiang leading to riots between Chinese citizens and authorities.

