Prince Philip’s funeral will be poor as Covid-19 changes burial plans

The greeting drums will open 41 rounds, one round per minute, across the country at noon (7am ET). Australia, a Commonwealth nation, also paid its respects with a gun salute outside the House of Parliament in the capital, Canberra, on Saturday morning.

The duke’s death will be marked in a grim way, as the royal family and the UK government have urged the public not to collect or leave flowers at royal residences, as the country remains under strict Covid-19 restrictions.

The Arms College, which oversees many ceremonial aspects of the royal family’s work, said in a statement Friday that the funeral would be held at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, in accordance with the duke’s wishes, and that he would not take a state funeral or lying condition, which may have seen thousands of members of the public lined up to see his coffin.

CNN understands that plans for the royal funeral have been in place for many years, but the ceremonial elements had to be changed due to the pandemic. Current Covid rules limit the number of people who can attend funerals to 30, and original plans for public processions for the duke may not go ahead.

Paying tribute in a televised statement, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the duke had “won the love of generations here in the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world” and had lived by a service ethic.

“Like the expert chariot driver he was, he helped steer the royal family and the monarchy so that it remains the undisputed institution vital to the balance of our national road. He was an environmentalist, and a natural world champion, long before to be fashionable, “Johnson said.

But the duke was also a controversial figure. For many Britons, his defining characteristic was not his public service but his wise and often offensive comments, including some that were undeniable racist

The BBC said on Friday it was receiving complaints for a long time air dedicated to the duke’s death, as the public broadcaster canceled the hours of his usual program to pave the way for wall-to-wall coverage of Philip’s life and death.

The BBC created a dedicated form of feedback within hours of news from Buckingham Palace due to the high volume of complaints.

A special coverage meant that some of the UK’s most-watched shows, including the EastEnders soap opera and the MasterChef cooking competition finale, were taken from the air.

A low-key burial

Philip’s death comes as many across the country and the world mourn the loss of your loved one during the Covid pandemic, and the restrictions mean that the usual massive expression of grief will not be possible.

After the deaths of Diana, the Princess of Wales, and Queen Elizabeth, or the Queen Mother, large banks of bouquets were left by lovers outside Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace, Windsor Castle and elsewhere.

More than 200,000 people presented the Queen Mother’s coffin – which preceded Philip as royal wife – while she was in the state in April 2002, and many thousands lined the streets to pay their respects as her funeral procession passed.

More funeral arrangements for Philip are expected to be confirmed by Buckingham Palace on Saturday, according to a royal source.

“Funeral arrangements have been revised in the light of the prevailing circumstances arising from the Covid-19 pandemic and it is unfortunately required that members of the public not attempt to attend or participate in any of the events that constitute the funeral,” the statement said. added.

But there will be other signs of mourning. English Premier League players will wear black ribbons and “there will be a minute of silence before the start of all Premier League matches … over the weekend,” the organization announced.

An online book of consolation was launched to the royal family official website , as they joined the British government demanding that “members of the public consider making a donation to a charity instead of leaving floral homage in memory of the Duke of Edinburgh”.

The bells of London’s Abbey Westminster, where Prince Philip married Queen Elizabeth more than 70 years ago, rang 99 times Friday night in his honor as the British flag – Union Jack – was flying at half staff in buildings government.

Tributes to a life of service

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, said Prince Philip would “miss a lot” in a statement following the news of Harry’s grandfather’s death.

Posted in First page of the couple’s charity Archewell, the message simply reads: “In fond memory of His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh, 1921-2021. Thank you for your service … you will miss him greatly.”

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair said “the whole nation will be saddened by the death of Prince Philip”, adding that he should be recognized “as an extraordinary and unwavering supporter of the Queen for so many years” but also ” is celebrated in righteousness as a man of foresight, determination and courage. “

Tributes to the duke also flooded in from all over the world, including the Commonwealth nations of India, Australia and Canada. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he had an “outstanding career in the military and was at the forefront of many community service initiatives. May his soul be at peace”.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Philip “embodied a generation we will never see again”. Justin Trudeau of Canada said: “Prince Philip was a man of great purpose and conviction, who was motivated by a sense of duty to others. He will be fondly remembered as a constant in the life of our Queen.”

US President Joe Biden said Philip “was pleased to dedicate himself to the people of the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and his family”, and that his legacy would live “not only through his family but in all endeavors” the charity he formed. “

‘Continuous strength and guidance’

Philip married then-Princess Elizabeth in 1947, after distinguished service in the Royal Navy during World War II. Together, they had four children – Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward – eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

When Elizabeth ascended the throne in February 1952, with the death of her father, George VI, Philip’s service as royal wife began.

Over the decades, Philip often accompanied the Queen in royal engagements and directed thousands of his personal appearances. He once referred to himself as “the most experienced tile discoverer in the world”, while the Queen praised him as “her constant strength and guide”.

Philip continued to make public appearances until the 90s, retiring only in August 2017.

He was rarely seen in public from that point on, especially at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Windsor Castle wedding in May 2018, and at Princess Eugenie weddings in October 2018 and Princess Beatrice in July 2020.