At least 125 dead as rival groups clash in Sudan’s West Darfur, medical team says :: WRAL.com





Clashes between rival groups have so far claimed at least 125 lives and left 208 others injured in Sudan’s volatile western Darfur region, according to the West Darfur State Medical Committee. The violence continued in the city of El Genina, the state capital of West Darfur, for a sixth day in a row, the medical team said. “This is by far the biggest wave of violence in Darfur (since the peace agreement was reached in 2020),” a CNN spokesman told a doctor working in West Darfur. Videos posted by El Geneina on Monday and Tuesday showed fires burning in the city. “People were displaced from the conflict villages, they ran holding nothing but their clothes, many of them are here near the hospital where I work without food, without money, nothing at all,” the doctor said. “Displaced people are saying that their houses were burned and that the shootings were accidental. We saw injuries from rifles, grenades and even snipers, the injuries are mostly compound fractures, but I have also seen head injuries.” The doctor stressed that doctors in the area have a severe shortage of medical supplies. “We need bandages, syringes, anti-biotics, cleaning materials, medical plaster and gauze. Our X-ray machine is not working right now so we are sending injured people to another center for scanning.” The doctor said that in his hospital there are only about 25 doctors working to treat the injured people, plus nurses and Red Crescent volunteers. “Our hospital was attacked yesterday, but thankfully security managed to keep them away. Our hospital defense team is quite small – there are only 5 military vehicles. And to be honest with you our security plan is:” God bless us save “.” An aid worker familiar with the situation told CNN that security forces had slowed down the intervention. On Monday, the Sudanese government declared a state of emergency in the area, but clashes continued. The doctor said they would like to urge the government to intervene before the situation gets out of their hands. “There is a deadly slowdown by the central government and they need to issue urgent orders to stop this. I call on the international community to send emergency medical care to hospitals to be able to serve injured people.” UN peacekeepers withdrew from the region last year after a peace deal between the warring factions – known as the Juba Peace Accord – was reached last October. But an aid official contacted by CNN said the unrest had continued because “Arab tribes would have to obey the rule of law and recognize the land rights agreed in the peace agreement which they do not want to make.” Darfur had previously seen a major armed conflict that began in 2003, which the UN says left 300,000 people dead and more than 2.7 million displaced.

