Yukon residents decided to vote in the election amid the COVID-19 – National pandemic
Yukon residents will head to the polls Monday for Canada’s fourth election held during the COVID-19 pandemic.
When the legislature was dissolved, the Liberals held a majority followed by the Yukon Party and the NDP.
Liberal leader Sandy Silver, who was first elected in 2011, led the party to a surprise election victory in 2016, passing from being the only elected representative to lead the party government by a second majority.
“People wanted change,” he said in a recent interview about the victory. “The first year, we were fed by the fire hose? I was the only member of my team at that point that I had any legislative experience. ”
Silver noted his government’s treatment of the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent territorial budget, which estimated that GDP would grow by 7.9 percent in 2021, as reasons voters should choose to keep his party in power.
“Now is not the time to change courses,” he said. “We are in a good place, we have balanced the budget and now is not the time to re-qualify a group (members of the legislative assembly).”
The Liberals’ victory ended the Yukon Party’s 14 years in power, reducing the party to the Official Opposition.
Currie Dixon, a former member of the legislature, was elected as the party’s new leader in 2019, marking a return to politics for someone who was once one of Canada’s youngest cabinet ministers.
“The current government has said the right things,” he said. “But where we have noticed that the Yukoners have remained demanding more is in action. We want to take action, for a change.”
If elected, Dixon said the party would take action including overturning cuts in the territory’s business facilitation program, freezing energy tariffs for two years and increasing tourism funding in the first 100 days in office.
Territorial spending and debt has risen during the time the Liberals were in power and the Yukon Party is worried about repaying that debt, Dixon said.
Dixon also criticized the decision to hold an election as the territory works through the extension of vaccinations.
“We think it was driven by self-interest,” he said.
Silver opposed that characterization.
“Was the purpose of calling elections at this time? No, ”he said. “We had the opposition calling for elections since August. Every second question in the legislature was: ‘When will you call the election?’ “‘
Elections held during the pandemic across Canada have resulted in majority governments for the parties holding power to vote.
The New Democrats, Yukon’s third party and its leader Kate White are advertising themselves as progressive alternatives to the two main parties.
White has led the NDP since 2019 and has been an elected representative since 2011.
“The goal for the election is a fundamental change,” she said. “The pandemic has done a really good job of highlighting where those gaps exist … this is an opportunity to see the future we want.”
White said an NDP government would raise rents and improve access to health care.
The NDP previously ruled the territory for 12 years between 1985 and 2000, but has not been able to do so since the turn of the century.
However, White said the party is focused on winning a majority government.
