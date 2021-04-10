International
Andhra CM sister announces Telangana party start, vows to get rid of KCRs rule
Announcing the start of a new regional party in Telangana, YS Sharmila, sister of Andhra Pradesh Prime Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Friday vowed to help the people of the state get rid of the feudal regime of K Chandrasekhar Rao and restore Rajanna Rajyam ( rule of her father YS Rajasekhar Reddy).
Addressing an impressive rally held in Khammam amid fears of intensifying the Covid-19 explosion, Sharmila said it was on this day (April 8) in 2003 when the YSR launched its historic padayatra (foot march) 1600 kilometers long from Chevella town Telangana.
After 18 years, I have taken my first step towards warning a welfare state to fulfill my father’s dreams and I am trying to restore his golden rule, she said.
Sharmila announced that she will declare the name of her political party on July 8, which coincides with YSR’s birth anniversary. She will also unveil her party flag and agenda on the same day.
She said she was forced to start a political party to fight for the aspirations of the Telangana people, which remained unfulfilled even seven years after the formation of the state. Sharmila said all existing opposition parties had unfortunately failed in questioning the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) which betrayed the people.
Paying rich tribute to the hundreds of Telangana youth who gave their lives for a particular Telangana state, Sharmila said it was unfortunate that farmers and unemployed youth were dying of suicide even in the new state.
The KCR (Prime Minister of Telangana) has failed to deliver on many of his promises. There were no pensions, no land for Dalits, no funding for corporations, and no jobs for young people. He is ruling the state as a feudal lord. He is probably the only prime minister who has not entered the Secretariat. And he demolished the existing one to build a new complex to which he never enters, she said.
Sharmila said self-respect of the four crore people in Telangana was crushing under the feet of the prime minister. Those who remained loyal to him were given high positions and those who questioned him were dismissed, she said.
Stating that there was a need for strong opposition to question the ruling party, Sharmila said there was no party that could question the KCR’s top governance. She claimed to be Telangana’s real daughter and had every right to fight for the state. Let people decide if I am reasonable to fight for them or not, she said.
YSR widow and Sharmila’s mother YS Vijayalakshmi, who attended the meeting, became excited as she recalled her husband’s regime. She said she was happy that her daughter had come forward to realize the dreams of YSR, which left an indelible mark on the hearts of the people of Telangana.
When he died in a helicopter crash in September 2009, most of those who died of grief were from Telangana. We are deeply indebted to the people of the state, she said and wished her daughter all the best.
Earlier Friday, Sharmila left for Khammam from her Lotus Pond residence in Hyderabad in a convoy of hundreds of vehicles. She rocked with cheerful crowds in every city during the 200-kilometer journey.
