President Chadian seeks 6th term after 30 years in power





NDJAMENA, Chad (AP) Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno is seeking to extend his three-decade rule by running for office.

NDJAMENA, Chad (AP) Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno is seeking to extend his rule for three decades, running for a sixth term in the oil-producing Central African nation, home to nearly half a million refugees, and also playing a role important in the fight against Islamic extremism in the Sahel. Giant portraits of Deby lined the streets of the capital, NDjamena, and the incumbent has campaigned for promises to build schools, pave roads and improve living conditions in this country that remains one of the least developed in the world. Deby is widely expected to win in the first round, in part because two of the main opposition candidates withdrew from the race as part of the boycott and a third man considered a top contender chose not to run. The only remaining opposition candidate who has had the resources to campaign outside the capital is Albert Pahimi Padacke, a one-time Deby ally who served as prime minister from 2016 to 2018. Padacke has argued that the opposition boycott only benefits the president. Every year, young people, more and more of whom only Idriss Deby Itno has known, are facing a more difficult future, he told Jeune Afrique recently. Our economy has not benefited from oil resources and has not diversified to create jobs. One of the remaining opposition candidates, Bruce Guedimbaye Mbaimon, has accused the Debys party of using state resources to campaign. Deby, a former army commander-in-chief, first came to power in 1990 when his rebel forces ousted then-President Hissene Habre, who was later convicted of human rights abuses at an international tribunal in Senegal. Deby has continued to win re-election over the years, retrieving for the last time 61.5% of the vote in the last 2016 election. In 2018, the country passed a new constitution that allows Deby to run for two more six-year terms. Chad’s landlocked country is home to nearly half a million refugees from neighboring Sudan, Nigeria and the Central African Republic. Another 330,000 Chadians have been displaced within the country, most in the volatile Lake Chad region where Boko Haram militates. The military base for Operation Frances Barkhane in the Sahel region is also located in Chad, a French colony until 1960. And the country has been a major contributor to the UN peacekeeping mission in Mali, accounting for many of the casualties due to attacks by Islamic extremists aligned with al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group. Chadian soldiers have also been targeted at home: Last year nearly 100 were killed in an attack that was the deadliest in the countries’ history. Chad has been an oil-producing nation since 2003, which has raised living standards but also made the country vulnerable to oil price fluctuations. The country also has one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the world, and women’s literacy is only about 14% according to UN statistics. ___ Associated Press writer Krista Larson in Dakar, Senegal contributed. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, written or redistributed.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos