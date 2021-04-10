UPDATED: Egyptian-Tunisian Discussions Reflect Common Will to Strengthen Outstanding Ties: President Sisi – Politics – Egypt

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi said on Saturday that his “constructive” discussion with his Tunisian counterpart Kais Said addressed a number of bilateral and regional issues of common interest, reflecting a common will to strengthen “distinct” relations between two countries and updating them in different areas over wider horizons.

This, Al-Sisi said, comes through the activation of co-operation frameworks and consultation and coordination mechanisms between the two countries at all levels, whether in relation to bilateral issues or regional and international issues of common interest.

The remarks of the Egyptian president came during a joint press conference, held in Cairo on Saturday, with the Tunisian president, who arrived in Egypt on Friday for his first visit since taking office in October 2019.

Earlier Saturday, Said was welcomed by al-Sisi at an official welcoming ceremony following his arrival at the Ittihadiya Presidential Palace in Cairo.

The discussion contributed to the strengthening of ties between the two countries, brothers and peoples, said Al-Sisi, given the common challenges faced by Egypt and Tunisia, the most important of which are the achievement of inclusive development, facing negative interventions. in the region, preventing the undermining of the nation state, and the fight against terrorism and extremist ideology.

The Tunisian President affirmed his country’s pride in the close and distinguished relations with Egypt at the official and popular levels, praising the achievements that Egypt has made in recent years at the domestic level in terms of security, stability and development.

Al-Sisi said the meeting reflected the convergence of views between the two countries on all issues, and that mutual efforts to boost co-operation in economic fields have also received special attention in today’s discussions.

“I stressed the readiness of Egypt to develop this cooperation in a way that achieves development goals in both countries, whether at the level of trade or exchange of investments, which we hope will increase to the level of distinguished political relations between us” , he said.

Al-Sisi also revealed that he and Said addressed developments in the Libyan crisis, stressing the need to activate the role of Arab countries in this crisis, and welcomed the recent formation of the executive authority in Libya.

“No. [El-Sisi and Said] affirmed our willingness to provide all forms of support to him [the Libyan executive authority] in order to enable it to fulfill its role in managing the transitional phase, to hold elections as planned at the end of this year, to end foreign interference and to remove all foreign forces, mercenaries and “Foreign terrorists from Libya in a way that guarantees the restoration of its full and desired stability and preserves its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” al-Sisi said.

Al-Sisi and Said also stressed the importance of continuing Arab efforts to support the Palestinian cause and the necessity of pursuing efforts to establish an independent Palestinian state along the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Al-Sisi also said the issue of Egyptian water security was addressed during the discussions given that it is part of Arab national security, stressing the need to safeguard Egypt’s water rights.

For his part, the Tunisian president said he appreciated the efforts made by Egypt to reach a fair and comprehensive agreement on the rules for filling and operating the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, Al-Sisi noted.

The two leaders also discussed prospects for joint action in the African arena and how to support African action in light of the important role that Egypt and Tunisia play in this regard.

Al-Sisi hailed the role Tunisia is playing as an Arab member of the UN Security Council and its efforts to support the Arab cause.

