International
Saudi Arabia: Vaccine needed to enter the Mosque of the Prophets, permission required for Umrah
RIYADH: If you are looking for authentic Parisian taste of entrecote in Saudi Arabia, chances are you will end up at Entrecote Petit Louis.
Its story begins in 2013 with the opening in Jeddah of the French restaurant Brasserie Louis, which offered a full menu. In 2017, the first Petrec Louis Entrecote opened in the city, with a smaller menu focusing on entrecote and quickly building a loyal following.
Now dinners in Riyadh are revealing why it has been such a hit, as the second Entrecote Petit Louis opened on March 15 in the capital. It is already emerging extremely popular, despite minimal advertising or promotions.
For the uninitiated, entrecote is a high quality beef cut used for steaks. At Entrecote Petit Louis is grilled to perfection and served in the style of Cafe de Paris, with a creamy sauce, soft herbs and a side of fried, salted fries.
The menu is arranged by 37-year-old chief executive Brice Alexandre. An expert in authentic French cuisine and entrecote art, he has been cooking since the age of 15 and has degrees in pastry, cooking and baking. He was previously executive chef of the Bon Restaurant in Paris, chef at the Carre Mer in Villeneuve-les-Maquelone, and chief executive at the 5-star Brussels hotel in Val-dIsere.
Alexandre gave Arab News a behind-the-scenes look at the new restaurant in Riyadh, including a look at the kitchen and some great details about the signature Entrecote Petit Louis sauce which, he said, is so good that the dishes are often hidden from dinners. The exact recipe is, of course, a closely guarded secret but he discovered that it includes many ingredients, including herbs, spices and butter, which combine to give it a unique, intricate flavor.
The three-course menu at Entrecote Petit Louis is characterized by its simplicity. There is a single beginner: a classic walnut salad, consisting of fresh lettuce, freshly chopped in a creamy sauce, honey mustard and vinaigrette, and sprinkled with crunchy nuts.
Traditionally, entrecote restaurants offer only one main course steak, of course but Entrecote Petit Louis gives dinners a choice: the classic entrecote Cafe de Paris with chips, or Petit Louis fish and chips.
To complete the meal, there are a variety of desserts to choose from, including brulee cream, chocolate mousse, ice cream, apple pie or panna cotta.
When the customer arrives at the restaurant, we have a concept of a beginner, with two (main) choices of dishes and multiple choices of sweets, Alexandre told Arab News. Once the client sits down, we ask him if he prefers fish or meat; if he chooses meat, we ask him about the degree of kindness he prefers.
While it is good to have a choice, Cafe entrecote Cafe without Paris is definitely the star of this show. Its preparation begins with choosing a premium beef cut. Alexandre said his goal is to bring the dish as close as possible to the traditional versions served in France. To achieve this he uses only the highest quality ingredients to provide the most authentic fragrances.
We use beef tender because it has very little fat and is the best beef cut. Cut the softer cut, said Alexandre. The meat is grilled until perfectly tender, so that it melts in the mouth.
The best level of kindness is blue or rare, but in Saudi Arabia, people prefer it to be well done, the chef added. Waiters therefore encourage customers to consider cooking meat closer to rare or moderately rare, to intensify flavors.
Alexandre said that as the Kingdoms Vision 2030 reform program continues to transform the country, he believes it is important for the population to be introduced to new flavors and tastes, including authentic French cuisine. With this in mind, other Entrecote Petit Louis locations are planned for the Kingdom, along with an expansion of the Jeddah restaurant.
We are opening French restaurants to allow people to discover the gastronomy and technical knowledge of France, he added.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]