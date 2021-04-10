RIYADH: If you are looking for authentic Parisian taste of entrecote in Saudi Arabia, chances are you will end up at Entrecote Petit Louis.

Its story begins in 2013 with the opening in Jeddah of the French restaurant Brasserie Louis, which offered a full menu. In 2017, the first Petrec Louis Entrecote opened in the city, with a smaller menu focusing on entrecote and quickly building a loyal following.

Now dinners in Riyadh are revealing why it has been such a hit, as the second Entrecote Petit Louis opened on March 15 in the capital. It is already emerging extremely popular, despite minimal advertising or promotions.

For the uninitiated, entrecote is a high quality beef cut used for steaks. At Entrecote Petit Louis is grilled to perfection and served in the style of Cafe de Paris, with a creamy sauce, soft herbs and a side of fried, salted fries.

The menu is arranged by 37-year-old chief executive Brice Alexandre. An expert in authentic French cuisine and entrecote art, he has been cooking since the age of 15 and has degrees in pastry, cooking and baking. He was previously executive chef of the Bon Restaurant in Paris, chef at the Carre Mer in Villeneuve-les-Maquelone, and chief executive at the 5-star Brussels hotel in Val-dIsere.

Alexandre gave Arab News a behind-the-scenes look at the new restaurant in Riyadh, including a look at the kitchen and some great details about the signature Entrecote Petit Louis sauce which, he said, is so good that the dishes are often hidden from dinners. The exact recipe is, of course, a closely guarded secret but he discovered that it includes many ingredients, including herbs, spices and butter, which combine to give it a unique, intricate flavor.

Interior of the new Entrecte Petit Louis restaurant in Riyadh. (Supplied)

The three-course menu at Entrecote Petit Louis is characterized by its simplicity. There is a single beginner: a classic walnut salad, consisting of fresh lettuce, freshly chopped in a creamy sauce, honey mustard and vinaigrette, and sprinkled with crunchy nuts.

Traditionally, entrecote restaurants offer only one main course steak, of course but Entrecote Petit Louis gives dinners a choice: the classic entrecote Cafe de Paris with chips, or Petit Louis fish and chips.

To complete the meal, there are a variety of desserts to choose from, including brulee cream, chocolate mousse, ice cream, apple pie or panna cotta.

When the customer arrives at the restaurant, we have a concept of a beginner, with two (main) choices of dishes and multiple choices of sweets, Alexandre told Arab News. Once the client sits down, we ask him if he prefers fish or meat; if he chooses meat, we ask him about the degree of kindness he prefers.

While it is good to have a choice, Cafe entrecote Cafe without Paris is definitely the star of this show. Its preparation begins with choosing a premium beef cut. Alexandre said his goal is to bring the dish as close as possible to the traditional versions served in France. To achieve this he uses only the highest quality ingredients to provide the most authentic fragrances.

We use beef tender because it has very little fat and is the best beef cut. Cut the softer cut, said Alexandre. The meat is grilled until perfectly tender, so that it melts in the mouth.

The best level of kindness is blue or rare, but in Saudi Arabia, people prefer it to be well done, the chef added. Waiters therefore encourage customers to consider cooking meat closer to rare or moderately rare, to intensify flavors.

Alexandre said that as the Kingdoms Vision 2030 reform program continues to transform the country, he believes it is important for the population to be introduced to new flavors and tastes, including authentic French cuisine. With this in mind, other Entrecote Petit Louis locations are planned for the Kingdom, along with an expansion of the Jeddah restaurant.

We are opening French restaurants to allow people to discover the gastronomy and technical knowledge of France, he added.