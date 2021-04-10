The Collison brothers react to the ‘wrong’ article about Limerick





A Forbes article about Irish tech billionaires Patrick and John Collison has been removed from the American publication’s website after it was denounced as “slanderous and ill-advised” for its description of Limerick, where the brothers went to school. The profile, by contributor Stephen McBride, described it as a “knife town” and continued: “Many people think Ireland is crossing green hills and five-star golf courses. But in the middle of the Irish countryside is a town called Limerick i known as the ‘murder capital’ of Europe “. RTÉ business journalist and Limerick native Petula Martyn wrote on Twitter her disappointment in last night’s article and Patrick Collison replied: “Not only is it wrong for Limerick but the idea of ​​’overcoming’ everything is crazy. We are them that we are we grew up where we became ”. His brother John described the article as “daft”. The Collison brothers grew up in Dromineer, Co Tipperary and attended high school at Castletroy College in Limerick. In 2005, Patrick Collison won the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition at the age of 16. Limerick Mayor Michael Collins denounced him as “slanderous and ill-advised.” He said he was happy to see that Forbes had removed the article. “Congratulations to all the proud people of Limerick who rose up against gap journalism,” he said on Twitter. Patrick O’Donovan, Minister for Public Works and Flood Aid and TD for Limerick County, said: “As a Government representative here in Limerick, I urge Forbes and Stephen McBride to immediately apologize to the people of Limerick. for insult and injury caused by the published article. “I’m calling on them to come to Limerick, where I will gladly set the record for what our county and city has to offer compared to what your fictional work describes. Please tell me when the costumes are are visited. “ His Limerick TD friend Niall Collins, who is Minister of State in the Department of Higher Education, said the article was a “shameful description of Limerick, home to so many good and worthy people … also home to so many high-level multinational companies “. Patrick and John Collison Minister for Public Expenditure and Cork South Central TD Michael McGrath said he was pleased that Forbes had removed the “offensive, ill-informed and misleading article”. He said on Twitter: “His characterization of Limerick could not be more wrong and he is blind to the damage such a description can do. Limerick is a city on the march. A great city with great people.” The US Embassy of Ireland showed its support for the city by simply tweeting the word “Limerick” with a green love heart and some local photos. Limerik pic.twitter.com/kqul0pNLt9 – Embassy of Ireland USA (@I IrelandEmbUSA) April 9, 2021 Stripe, the online payment firm founded by Patrick and John Collison, last month revealed it would create at least 1,000 new jobs here over the next five years. The announcement came as Stripe raised $ 600 million in new funding to be invested in its European operations, particularly its Dublin office, as well as global payments and the treasury network.







