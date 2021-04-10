Expedition 65 crew boards International Space Station





The 65 members of the Expedition crew boarded the International Space Station (ISS) on Friday morning. While aboard the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft, NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei and Russian cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov exploded from Russia’s Baikonur space rental facility in Kazakhstan at 3:42 a.m. ET. NASA ASTRONAUT MARK VANDE HEI READY P FORR Flight in April to the International Space Station After one two-orbit ride stretching for more than three hours, the openings between ISS and Soyuz opened at 9:20 a.m. ET, flying over the South Pacific. The launch came just three days before the 60th anniversary of the first human space flight by Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin and the 40th anniversary of the first launch of NASA’s spacecraft. According to Space.com, The Soyuz MS-18 – named for Gagarin – is Russia’s 64th Soyuz spacecraft launched to the ISS since 2000 and the 147th to fly since 1967. While it is Novitskiy’s third space mission and Vande Hei’s second, Dubrov is on his first mission. Vande Hei, Dubrov and Novitsky will stay on the space station at least until October, although Vande Hei ‘s stay may be extended to one year. While on board, the trio will work on hundreds of scientific experiments in various fields – in addition to space travel – and Dubrov will become 243rd person to visit the unique microgravity laboratory, according to a NASA blog post. They are joining the seven members of Expedition 64, temporarily increasing the station population to 10. NASA Flight Engineer Kate Rubins and Roscosmos Commander Sergey Ryzhikov and Flight Engineer Sergey Kud-Sverchkov arrived at the station aboard the Soyuz MS-17 in October 2020. NASA astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker and Japan Space Agency (JAXA) astronaut Soichi Noguchi reached the ISS in November last year in SpaceX crew dragon resistance. Expedition 65 officially begins on Friday, April 16, with departures from Rubins, Ryzhikov and Kud-Sverchkov. A distribution ceremony is scheduled for 3:45 p.m. on April 15 and is scheduled to be broadcast live on NASA Television, the NASA application and agencies website. CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR FOX NEWS During Expedition 65, the arrival of Crew-2 and NASA on board the second operational flight SpaceX Crew Dragon “Attempt” will bring four more members to the ISS. Crew-2 is scheduled to launch on April 22nd. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos