Where to Party with Celebrities in West Hollywood

West Hollywood is known for having some of the best nightlife in Los Angeles. It’s also where a lot of celebrities go to let loose and have some fun. So if you’re looking to combine a night out with a chance to party with some celebrities, you’re in luck. Here’s your guide to the best party venues in West Hollywood where the stars like to hang out.

Favorite celebrity bars and nightclubs

1. Bar Marmont

Located inside the Chateau Marmont, the ultimate see-and-be-seen spot in West Hollywood, Bar Marmont evokes old Hollywood with its romantic ambiance and moody décor. While the garden patio is the place to be during the day, the Bar Marmont is where the celebrities go to down some excellent cocktails, both classic and signature, when the sun goes down.

2. Bootsy Bellows

Inspired by Frank Sinatra’s Palm Springs home and named after actor David Arquette’s mother, a former pinup model, and burlesque dancer, Bootsy Bellows is a unique and intimate nightclub venue. There are occasionally burlesque dancers and odd puppet shows, though you’re more likely to see a live band or a DJ, and a few A-listers perched on pink banquettes.

3. Skybar

Located in the Mondrian Hotel, this popular celebrity hotspot is located poolside, on an elevated platform with multiple levels for lounging and partying. It’s not located on the roof, but you can still enjoy sweeping city views, along with likely celebrity sightings. It’s one of the toughest bars to get in, especially on a Friday and Saturday night, and if you do get in, there’s a good chance that you will need to order bottle service.

4. Delilah

This pretty Art Deco space is a nightclub, lounge, and restaurant. The décor of plush banquettes and dim lighting is perfect for downing magnums of champagne, or anything else from their excellent wine and cocktail list, as you look for celebrities, relaxed in their safe lounge and party space. Just don’t try to take any photos of them inside.

4. 1 Oak

With outposts in New York and Las Vegas, 1 Oak took over the space left empty by the historic Key Club. It’s now a luxurious nightclub popular with celebrities that’s both modern but with a retro vibe, with artwork by Roy Nachum and a ceiling with 1,000 lights that the DJ can control. There’s no cocktail list, but the bartenders can make you just about any cocktail out there.

5. Nightingale

Expect high-profile celebrities and movers and shakers at this swanky two-story luxury nightclub on La Cienega Boulevard, with bright LEDs and plenty of mirrors to better see all the beautiful people watching a live hip-hop performance or dancing to the tunes spun by a hot DJ.

6. The Peppermint Club

Occupying the space formerly held by Hooray Henry’s, the Peppermint Club stays true to the area’s rock and live music venue history. Brought to you by the same people operating Delilah and Bootsy Bellows, this music lounge is a great place to discover new musical talent and comes with an A-list guest list.

7. Tower Bar

Located inside the Sunset Tower Hotel in the heart of the Sunset Strip, the Tower Bar has been a favorite of the Hollywood elite for decades. Grab a martini or three and enjoy them indoors or outdoors by the pool while enjoying sweeping views of the city and the celebrity-studded clientele.

8. Poppy

Located on La Cienega Boulevard, this celebrity hotspot is known for its exclusive clientele and eclectic style. Enter through a lush garden atrium with lanterns and couches to find a secluded and private bar, while the main room serves up a library theme with floor-to-ceiling bookcases, along with drinks by the glass or bottle.

9. Hyde Sunset

Located on the border with Hollywood, this club is at its most hopping on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. Before 9 PM, it’s a trendy restaurant. After 10:30 PM, it turns into a hip cocktail lounge for Hollywood’s elite. It’s tough to get in if you’re not someone important (or know someone who is), and you’ll almost definitely need to order bottle service even if you make it in through the door.

Getting into a party with celebrities

Like most top clubs and bars, the venues listed in this article can be very difficult, if not impossible, to get into without the right connections or plenty of money. You can try going earlier in the night, when it’s easier to get in, or on a quieter night.

Be sure to dress to impress. Who knows? You might still end up grabbing a drink next to some famous Hollywood celebrity! If you have the funds or connections, get yourself on the guest list or a VIP list or book a table, and expect to shell out plenty for bottle service. Consider that the price you have to pay to party with celebrities.

Link to Images:

1. https://unsplash.com/photos/znXmpb53QJU

Resources:

https://www.discotech.me/los-angeles/top-nightclubs-to-party-with-celebrities-in-la/

https://www.hellomagazine.com/travel/2018011245416/celebrity-spotting-west-hollywood/

https://www.tripsavvy.com/top-a-list-nightclubs-in-los-angeles-1586804

http://thelistlove.com/partying-in-la-the-top-5-celebrity-hotspots/

https://kost1035.iheart.com/content/2018-03-22-13-secret-celebrity-hangouts-in-los-angeles/

https://www.zochagroup.com/the-best-west-hollywood-clubs-for-a-night-out-in-los-angeles/

https://www.wmagazine.com/story/los-angeles-new-celebrity-hotspots