David Y. Ige | NOTICE P NEWSR NEWS POT POINT:





NOTICE P NEWSR NEWS POT POINT: Posted on April 9, 2021 in Latest News, Newsroom, Press Releases HONOLULU The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) encourages people planning to fly to or from Hawaii Airports to prepare for a busy summer travel season. Preliminary visitor statistics show an average of 20,906 passengers arriving daily, which is approximately 70 percent of pre-COVID numbers (source:http://dbedt.hawaii.gov/visitor/dailypax-dashboard/) Given current trends, HDOT recommends that departing passengers follow the advice of the Transportation Safety Administration (TSA) such as arriving more than two hours before departure and checking luggage to save time at safety points. The full TSA release can be foundhere. HDOT is forecasting a significant increase in passenger numbers over the summer at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL), Kahului, Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport in Keahole, Hilo International Airport and Lhue Airport. Passengers are encouraged to plan and prepare if they will make trips to these airports, especially during peak periods between 10 and 3 p.m. Passengers departing from Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) are also reminded that they can use any of the TSA checkpoints across the HNL regardless of their airline or gateway. If a checkpoint has a long line, it may be best to go to the next available checkpoint. A map of the nine TSA checkpoints at HNL is available at thisconnection. All travelers should visitHawaiiCovid19.combefore their trip for the latest travel instructions, including links to trusted travel and testing partners and information on what to expect during the screening process upon arrival at Hawaii Airports. HDOT advises that using an airline participating in the Hawaii State Pre-Departure Document Control (PDDC) program can speed up this process. Participants in the PDDC will be processed before flying to Hawaii. Airlines participating voluntarily in the PDDC can certify COVID tests approved by Safe Travels and Travel and Health Forms or assist travelers in completing quarantine documents. Once certified, a PDDC passenger can leave the airport after leaving duty, in accordance with any county requirements. Passengers not participating in the PDDC must undergo verification of their Safe Travel documentation at Hawaii airports. All travelers should be aware that there is a nationwide mask mandate that requires everyone aged five and over to wear a face covering their nose and mouth when in public. The mask mandate applies regardless of individual vaccination or COVID testing status. Passengers should also be prepared to wear a face covering their flight board and be encouraged to check with their air carrier for information on their COVID protocols. HDOT continues to provide hand-held cleaning stations for use within airport terminals and encourages passengers to work together to create physical distance between themselves and others when possible. With everyone’s help and cooperation, we can keep our Airports safe and sound. ###

